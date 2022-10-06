010_Photo_STAR_CLEF Graduation_April_2022.jpg (copy)

Charlotte County Public Schools Superintendent Steve Dionisio 

 Sun Photo by Steve Lineberry

PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Public Schools plan to get schools open by Oct. 24, district officials said Thursday.

The district released its first damage assessment Thursday for damages to the district caused by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments