PORT CHARLOTTE - Charlotte County Public Schools plan to get schools open by Oct. 24, district officials said Thursday.
The district released its first damage assessment Thursday for damages to the district caused by Hurricane Ian on Sept. 28.
All of the district’s schools and other facilities sustained some kind of damage, the release states. The district still has four schools without power: Neil Armstrong, Liberty and Vineland elementary schools and and Port Charlotte Middle.
Damage includes but not limited to:
• Roof damage
• Water intrusion
• Ceiling tiles
• Soffit and facia
• Lighting
• Walkway canopies
• Exterior and interior fencing down
• Exhaust fans
• Air conditioners
• Trees
To get the district back up and running, crews have begun to button down the buildings so no further water intrusion can happen, dry out buildings, dehumidify buildings, clean rooms of debris and then perform specialist inspections.
“We expect to receive a detailed assessment of damage from Disaster Restoration Company by end of this week,” the release states. The hope is “that every school can be used in some way even if we have to close some sections of a school and re-configure areas to accommodate all students.
“We are doing everything we can to have students back in school by Oct. 24.”
Workers are also checking and cleaning up athletic facilities and playing fields for safety so sports can restart.
“We are working with School Districts and Superintendents from across the state. They are sending support including people and supplies. Every district in the impacted area is different with amount and kind of damage,” the release states. “Now that we have a better handle on the damage caused by Hurricane Ian we will do our best to do daily status updates for you.”
