Dave Diehl says he is a “man who works with his hands”.
“The Lord has gifted me with an unusual set of skills,” Diehl said. “Understanding construction and liking to teach.”
Diehl, a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Venice, has put those skills to good use. He’s gone on nine disaster recovery mission trips, focusing on Hurricane Irma survivors. He’s taken two Christ Methodist teams on trips to Everglades City and served as a construction leader in Everglades City and Big Pine Key when other teams came down to help with hurricane recovery.
Diehl says he has done disaster recovery with people who have more construction experience than himself and those who don’t know one end of a hammer from the other.
“My job was to work with a bunch of volunteers to show them the skills they needed that particular day,” Diehl said. “It’s absolutely rewarding to watch people accomplish things that many of them would never think they could ever do. But more than that, interacting with the homeowners (of storm-damaged homes) and hearing their stories and understanding why they were where they were and why the need was so great. It is an absolutely amazing experience. I saw the Lord working in so many ways.”
RIGHT WAYS AND WRONG WAYS
Disasters always start with chaos. Sometimes that brings out the best in people.
Southwest Florida has experienced its fair share of major tropical weather events including Tropical Storm Gabrielle in 2001, Hurricane Charley in 2004, Hurricane Wilma in 2005 and Hurricane Irma in 2017. Many longtime residents are accustomed to helping their families and communities reconstruct their lives after surviving a hurricane or tropical storm.
But there are times when people look beyond their own problems – “Irma knocked down my backyard fence” – to help others.
They often find like-minded people in local churches and form mission teams that take them away from home.
There are right ways and wrong ways to conduct mission work. Pam Garrison, disaster response coordinator with the Florida United Methodist Conference, and her colleagues help mission teams to get in the right mind spiritually and to conduct themselves properly during disaster relief trips. The goal is for everyone to benefit from the experience.
“The best ‘best practice’ is communication,” Garrison said. “Communicating with the Conference so that we can work with (the affected area) to see what resources they need.”
Communication is key, Garrison said, including checking with the disaster recovery ministry within the Florida Conference to see what is needed. The conference provides resources and equips local Methodist churches as they assist communities and individual residents to prepare, respond and recover from disasters.
This includes training, serving and support.
“The role of the local church in disaster – large or small – is to be the church,” Garrison wrote in a document provided to the Sun.
That means securing and preparing your own church property before the disaster and enabling ministry in the community after the storm event – the equivalent of putting your oxygen mask on first.
Local churches shouldn’t operate in a vacuum. They must coordinate recovery efforts with others.
If a disaster occurs in another community or another state, don’t rush in, Garrison says.
“Disasters are local. Wait for an “invitation” from the appropriate local contact, she says.
When you get there, be a “ministry of presence”.
“Just be with people, where they are, listening,” Garrison says. “Sometimes we have to let go of the ‘doing’ and just be with people who are hurting and listen to the cries of their heart. (Offer) a safe place to be.”
START SMALL
Jackie Overton is director of youth and family ministries at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Venice, which divides its youth into two age groups and takes each group on a trip each summer.
One group went to North Carolina last year to help survivors of Hurricane Matthew, who were still recovering even though that storm struck in 2016.
The church also sent team members to New Orleans in 2018 to do relief work for Hurricane Katrina which hit in 2005 and caused flooding. In addition to disaster work, the youth visit the Dominican Republic every other year, to assist a school and community with its long-term development.
“There are two different types of mission work,” Overton said. “Development, long-term, to help break the cycles of poverty, and disaster relief, response you hope is short term. Do repairs, leave, and don’t go back.”
Many fear that storm survivors will view temporary disaster relief workers as wealthy people who plan to come in and solve all of their problems, Overton said. Team leaders don’t want to put a greater burden on the people they are hoping to help.
St. Mark’s leaders don’t call their trips “mission trips.” The term has developed a negative connotation, Overton says.
“We call our trips ‘service learning’,” she said, echoing a phrase used often when students do volunteer work through their high schools and colleges.
“Our goal is to expose them to different cultures, communities and problems that exist. When a hurricane or a flood or a wildfire comes through … it’s our human nature to want to do something to solve their problem immediately. With kids, you have to wait till there are proper channels put in place.”
Three resources notable for addressing concerns like “helping too much” are the documentary “Poverty Inc.”, and the books “Toxic Charity: How Churches and Charities Hurt Those They Help, And How to Reverse It” and “When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty Without Hurting the Poor . . . and Yourself.”
AN EXTRAORDINARY TOLL
Hurricane Irma delivered only a glancing blow to Charlotte and Sarasota counties, but it was estimated to have caused $25 billion to $38 billion in flood loss to homes.
Wayne Sharp, a member of First United Methodist Church in Punta Gorda, has been on adult-only disaster relief trips to Everglades City and Clewiston. He says the purpose of the trips is to “share Christ in the work that we’re doing. He gave us the time. He gave us the ability. He gave us the resources. And the concern to help other people. “We want to not only help them with their physical needs and repairs. We also want to talk to them about spirituality and our faith,” he said.
Sharp says one of his primary takeaways from disaster recovery is the poor conditions many hurricane survivors lived in prior to the storm. Hurricane devastation can take an extraordinary toll on poorly built or maintained homes in low-income communities.
Often when “well-off kids” go on disaster relief trips they see poor people smiling and assume their lives are easy, Overton said. That makes the well-off kids question whether they should be more thankful for all they have.
Overton says the primary lesson the kids learn on trips is that the people they helped often have lived very difficult lives, even before the storm devastation.
from the Category 5 storm.
Sometimes the lessons kids learn are long-lasting, not unlike the recovery efforts.
Of the 47 deaths caused by Hurricane Matthew, a Category 5 storm, caused 26 occurred in North Carolina, where the St. Mark’s kids worked. The state suffered $1.6 billion in damage. from the Category 5 storm.
Sometimes the lessons kids learn are long-lasting., not unlike the recovery efforts.
“We’re four years out and they are still in need,” Overton said of Matthew survivors. “That’s what we teach our kids. These needs don’t go away when the news stops talking about them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.