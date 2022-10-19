Hurricane Ian recovery

Cleanup is underway in Harbor Cove in North Port after Hurricane Ian raked a path of destruction across the southeast United States on Sept. 28, devastating Florida and its Gulf Coast. 

 Tom O'Neill

Continuing to add thousands of customers a week, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has reached 1.09 million policies.

Data posted on the Citizens website showed that it had 1,090,508 policies as of Friday, up from 1,081,416 policies a week earlier and 1,071,850 policies two week earlier.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments