Continuing to add thousands of customers a week, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. has reached 1.09 million policies.
Data posted on the Citizens website showed that it had 1,090,508 policies as of Friday, up from 1,081,416 policies a week earlier and 1,071,850 policies two week earlier.
Citizens, which was created as an insurer of last resort, has seen massive growth during the past two years as private insurers have dropped policies, and in some cases gone insolvent, amid financial losses.
As a comparison, Citizens had 521,289 policies on Oct. 31, 2020, and 725,942 policies on Oct. 31, 2021.
Citizens has projected it will receive 100,000 claims from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida and crossed the state.
Insurance claims from Hurricane Ian topped 543,000 on Tuesday, with nearly 17 percent closed, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website.
The data showed that 543,601 claims had been reported, up from 535,445 on Monday. Of the Tuesday total, 48,642 claims had been closed with payments made, while 43,134 had been closed without payments.
Residential property made up the largest number of reported claims, with 384,193. Of those claims, 14.8 percent had been closed, the data show.
Other types of claims include such things as commercial property and auto damage.
Lee County, where the Category 4 hurricane made initial landfall, had 194,365 reported claims, while Charlotte County had 84,189 and Sarasota County had 57,089.
