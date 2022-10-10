Hurricane Ian left Punta Gorda History Park littered with tree branches and limbs and other damages. Punta Gorda Historical Society, a local organization that oversees the park, needs help cleaning up the mess.
Hurricane Ian left Punta Gorda History Park littered with tree branches and limbs and other damages. Punta Gorda Historical Society, a local organization that oversees the park, needs help cleaning up the mess.
Hurricane Ian left Punta Gorda History Park littered with tree branches and limbs and other damages. Punta Gorda Historical Society, a local organization that oversees the park, needs help cleaning up the mess.
The Historic Punta Gorda Train Depot suffered roof damage during Hurricane Ian. Punta Gorda Historical Society oversees the building and operations at it. The organization just finished fixing the roof, among other renovations, due to damages from 2017 Hurricane Irma.
Hurricane Ian left Punta Gorda History Park littered with tree branches and limbs and other damages. Punta Gorda Historical Society, a local organization that oversees the park, needs help cleaning up the mess.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Hurricane Ian left Punta Gorda History Park littered with tree branches and limbs and other damages. Punta Gorda Historical Society, a local organization that oversees the park, needs help cleaning up the mess.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Hurricane Ian left Punta Gorda History Park littered with tree branches and limbs and other damages. Punta Gorda Historical Society, a local organization that oversees the park, needs help cleaning up the mess.
PHOTO PROVIDED
The Historic Punta Gorda Train Depot suffered roof damage during Hurricane Ian. Punta Gorda Historical Society oversees the building and operations at it. The organization just finished fixing the roof, among other renovations, due to damages from 2017 Hurricane Irma.
PUNTA GORDA — The nonprofit Punta Gorda Historical Society could use some help cleaning up Punta Gorda History Park after Hurricane Ian.
The park, 501 Shreve St., is occupied by several historical homes. Ian downed many oak trees in the area, causing damage to those structures.
The History Park opened in 1999 as an outdoor museum featuring a collection of historical structures in a garden setting.
PGHS leases the land from the city and is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the park and the buildings.
"So many trees have come down," said Sandy Moon, Punta Gorda Historical Society executive director. "We've had to cancel the Sunday farmers market and other upcoming events because of it."
The Sunday market is a regular attraction for locals and tourists.
"We had 11 huge trees fall on the roofs of our buildings," Moon said. "We had one contractor tell us it is going to cost around $13,000 to remove those trees and clean up the History Park."
Moon said the work must be done.
PGHS also canceled musical performances on Wednesday nights, something that has become popular for locals over the last several months.
The nonprofit also oversees operations at the Historic Punta Gorda Woman's Club building, 118 Sullivan St., and the almost century-old Historic Punta Gorda Train Depot on Taylor Street in Punta Gorda.
The group just replaced the roof at the Train Depot and has been renovating the floor of the Woman's Club.
"The train depot roof has been destroyed again," Moon said.
Built in 1928, the train depot building is the only survivor of six depots built by the Atlantic Coast Line around that time and played a significant role in the success of both the fishing and railroad industries in Punta Gorda from 1913 to 1939.
The historic structure was damaged during Hurricane Irma in 2017, causing a variety of issues inside and outside of the building.
PGHS received a $341,729 federal grant in January 2021 for the restoration project. They completed the restoration in October 2021.
As for the Woman's Club floor, Moon said they found a contractor to finish the job.
In August, the PGHS board brought on local Keith Hogan to restore the building's original hardwood floor after almost a century of use.
Hogan, a Punta Gorda local with extensive floor restoration experience, provided his services for free, as long as PGH provided materials, Moon said.
Cost estimate for the restoration job was listed around $17,300, she added.
Hogan made 130 repairs to the floor before an Aug. 31 vehicle crash caused him to need hip surgery.
"We had a young man step in to help with the Woman's Club," Moon said. "But the park is a mess. Four of the six roofs need repairs and we need people to help get it cleaned up."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.