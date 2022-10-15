ENGLEWOOD — Englewood's Meals on Wheels is up and running.
Volunteers hit the road Wednesday. As it has for years, the volunteer nonprofit delivers meals to 170 seniors and others in need a general minimum of three meals a week.
ENGLEWOOD — Englewood's Meals on Wheels is up and running.
Volunteers hit the road Wednesday. As it has for years, the volunteer nonprofit delivers meals to 170 seniors and others in need a general minimum of three meals a week.
The Englewood Meals on Wheels hopes people will help it recover for the havoc left by Hurricane Ian.
While many charitable and nonprofits groups have shown up in Englewood to help provide meals and food to the victims of Hurricane Ian, Meals on Wheels provides meals year round to those who might otherwise go hungry.
The day before Hurricane Ian made landfall, Meals on Wheels sent drivers out with a hot meal and a cold meal for them to ride out the storm.
Like most of Englewood with the onslaught of Hurricane Ian, the Meals on Wheels lost its power, including power to its refrigeration units.
And with the lost of refrigeration, food spoiled, said Meals kitchen manager Michael Dalke.
They were able to replenish their supplies, cook and serve meals again.
While Meals on Wheels was unable to prepare meals immediately after Hurricane Ian, Dalke and Meals driver coordinator Terri Lawson said volunteer drivers made their own meals and delivered them to those they regularly brought meals.
The Englewood Meals on Wheels put out a special call for donations in the wake of Ian.
Dalke and Lawson asked people to donate to the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Matching Program. The philanthropic trust allows Meals on Wheels to double its purchasing power.
To donate or learn more, visit www.Flanzertrust.org.
Donations can be mailed to the the Louis & Gloria Flanzer Philanthropic Trust, 1843 Floyd St., Sarasota FL 34239. On the memo line of the check, write the name to whom you want your donation to go.
To volunteer or learn more about the Englewood Meals on Wheels call 941-474-4445.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.