ESengmeals101422aaa.jpg

Englewood Meals on Wheels volunteer Gloria Dutra cuts onions for meal volunteers delivering in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

 SUN PHOTO BY STEVE REILLY

ENGLEWOOD — Englewood's Meals on Wheels is up and running.

Volunteers hit the road Wednesday. As it has for years, the volunteer nonprofit delivers meals to 170 seniors and others in need a general minimum of three meals a week.


Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

