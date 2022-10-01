Tropical Weather

Damaged homes and debris are shown in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

 Wilfredo Lee

A 14-mile stretch of Interstate 75 has been reopened in Sarasota County after being shutdown because of Hurricane Ian flooding on the Myakka River.

Those hurricane-related snarled and gridlocked traffic for hours between Englewood and North Port adding to the stresses of a region hammered by the Category 4 storm.

