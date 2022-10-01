Interstate 75 stretch reopened in Sarasota County after closing because of hurricane flood Oct 1, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Damaged homes and debris are shown in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 14-mile stretch of Interstate 75 has been reopened in Sarasota County after being shutdown because of Hurricane Ian flooding on the Myakka River.Those hurricane-related snarled and gridlocked traffic for hours between Englewood and North Port adding to the stresses of a region hammered by the Category 4 storm.The Florida Highway Patrol said late Saturday afternoon that the freeway stretch was fully reopen.“The I-75 closure in Sarasota County between Exits 193 and 179 has concluded; all lanes of the Interstate have reopened as of 4:00 p.m,” FHP said in a statement.Post-storm flooding continues to be a challenge in southwest Florida, Orlando and other parts of the state hit by Ian.Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday there is more standing water in the some areas of central Florida than in coastal areas that felt the harrowing landfall of the storm. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Evacuation Zone Maps Ian now landing in Venice with 125 mph winds Sarasota County issues evacuation orders Evacuations set for Sarasota County on Tuesday Charlotte County orders more evacuations
