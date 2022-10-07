Mosaic mining in Manatee County

Employees work at Mosaic’s Wingate Mine in Manatee County. Mosaic said its phosphate operations in Florida made it through Hurricane Ian largely unscathed.

 FILE PHOTO

BARTOW — Hurricane Ian and its monstrous force left Mosaic Phosphate Co.’s mining operations largely intact as the storm roared through Florida.

Mosaic said its plants and mines — some in the storm’s direct path — held up. The company, “managed the excessive rainfall even as stormwaters outside our properties rose around us,” said Jackie Barron, Mosaic Phosphate Co. public affairs manager.


