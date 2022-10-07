BARTOW — Hurricane Ian and its monstrous force left Mosaic Phosphate Co.’s mining operations largely intact as the storm roared through Florida.
Mosaic said its plants and mines — some in the storm’s direct path — held up. The company, “managed the excessive rainfall even as stormwaters outside our properties rose around us,” said Jackie Barron, Mosaic Phosphate Co. public affairs manager.
A pair of minor breaches did occur at Four Corners mine in Manatee County’s Bradley community. The Four Corners breaches involved stormwater escaping from a containment pond into drainage ditches, Barron said.
“We had a breach in a couple of our ditches,” she said in an email. “These were ditches filled with stormwater that came out of the banks in the hours after the storm. Visual inspection showed the water to be clear.”
She said she did not have an estimate of the amount of water that escaped.
Mosaic repaired the tears by Friday afternoon, Barron said.
The spill drew a Notice of Pollution from the Florida Department of Environmental Regulation. The agency described the incident as “an ongoing stormwater release from” the facility’s containment ponds.
Mosaic discovered the spill during a post-storm survey and blamed the overflow on “excessive rainfall and regional scale flooding during and after Hurricane Ian.”
Hurricane Ian’s impact on Mosaic mining sites was slight enough that instead of rushing in to do repairs, the phosphate company could turn its attention to helping communities hammered by the storm recover. The company gave employees paid time off to volunteer,” Barron said.
“I’m headed to Myakka City today for a food distribution we have helped support through the Manatee Food Bank,” she said. “We have been working hard to get food and supplies to those hit hardest in Manatee and Hardee counties. Flood waters continue to limit access to DeSoto but we have made financial contributions to those on the ground within the county and stand by to do more once floodwaters recede.”
Meanwhile, Mosaic is voicing irritation at criticism from anti-phosphate mining groups as the Center for Biological Diversity, an international environmental organization with an office in St. Petersburg.
Barron claimed phosphate foes are attempting to “spread misinformation about this critical Florida industry” and charged they tried to “spread fear and stir panic in the moments leading up to Ian and the days that followed.”
She cited an Associated Press story on Sept. 28 that the Center for Biological Diversity claimed Mosaic’s containment facilities for waste byproducts of phosphate processing had insufficient storage capacity.
The potential for breaches of gypstacks and containment ponds have long caused anxiety for both the phosphate industry and its opponents. The anxieties rose last year with the release of 215 million gallons of phosphate wastewater from the defunct-Piney Point mine into Tampa Bay through Port Manatee. A 2011 breach sent 170 million gallons of wastewater into Bishop Harbor.
The four Piney Point stacks are owned by HRK Holdings, which acquired the land in 2006 but went bankrupt in 2011. The stacks of phosphate waste will soon be closed, but crews must dispose of 4.5 million gallons of rainwater accumulated on the site during the year’s rainy season. The disposal will be into Tampa Bay.
Twenty-four inches of rain has fallen on the north Manatee County site this year.
As Ian headed for Southwest Florida, the Center for Biological Diversity had particular concern for the New Wales site in Polk County’s Mulberry.
“The latest FDEP (Florida Department of Environmental Protection) update before Ian’s landfall stated that there was only 9.4 inches of capacity at one of the process wastewater cooling ponds,” said Ragan Whitlock, a staff attorney with the Center in St. Petersburg who monitors the phosphate industry statewide.
“Moreover, the same Mosaic facility was confirmed to have a liner tear in June of this year,” Whitlock said in an email, citing a notice from the state Department of Environmental Regulation.
“This information was not released to the public information portal for the facility until last week,” he said in an Oct. 3 email.
He said the DER letter noted the liner tear has the potential to evolve into the fifth major sinkhole at the New Wales facility. The last sinkhole from New Wales dumped 215 million gallons of processed wastewater into the Floridan aquifer, according to Whitlock.
“We are deeply concerned about the threat of contaminated water once again flowing into our aquifer,” the attorney said.
Glenn Compton, chairman of the Nokomis-based environmental group ManaSota-88 Inc., said the phosphate industry’s gypstacks and containment ponds are especially vulnerable to a direct hit from a hurricane or excessive rainfall. “At this point, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed,” he said in a phone interview.
Mosaic’s Barron accused The Center for Biological Diversity of “fear mongering” to boost fundraising and said that doing this “in the wake of a natural disaster for personal gain is shameful.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.