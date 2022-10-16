Two weeks to two months after a hurricane, mosquito infestations increase, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Sarasota County (along with Charlotte and DeSoto counties) is already under a mandatory West Nile virus mosquito borne illness advisory.
According to the Florida Department of Health, there are three steps in alerts on mosquitoes. The first is the advisory; the second is the warning and the third would be the emergency.
The state-mandated advisory directive was issued after 37 chickens used to detect mosquito-borne disease in Sarasota County were infected with West Nile virus.
Three cases of diseased livestock, including a horse in Englewood, were also reported to the state.
As a result, the district has been flying missions in South County to kill infestations.
The CDC warns in areas with “ongoing spread” of West Nile, chikungunya, dengue, or Zika viruses, residents may be at “increased risk of getting infected with a virus.”
Currently, Sarasota County is the second-highest in the state for West Nile virus-infested chickens, according to the state surveillance report.
So far, no humans have been diagnosed with the disease, health official say.
During Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County Health Department Director Chuck Henry worked in the county’s emergency management center.
District spokesman Gerald Huard stated in an email that he received daily updates on mosquito conditions.
Huard wrote that the district’s emergency response plan is to “first re-establish our mosquito population and disease surveillance (studying the mosquito population) in North Port, which we did on Oct. 3rd.”
“Also, we started treating areas of high mosquito density,” he wrote.
On Oct. 3 and Oct. 7, the district used a contractor to spray about 19,000 acres of North Port by air, he stated.
“Those efforts have continued throughout the week.”
WEST NILE VIRUS RESPONSE
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger discussed the mosquito situation and emergency response after Hurricane Ian with The Daily Sun.
“The district has a plan,” he said. “They have people working in North Port.”
Cutsinger said he would have the district provide the plan to The Daily Sun.
It sent a general “West Nile Virus Surveillance in Mosquitoes” email. The state has a response plan after hurricanes focuses on “high-risk mosquito populations and adulticiding hot spots.”
It says to consider doing aerial adulticiding, with a focus treating “high-risk areas” where there’s an increased level of risk of infection from diseased mosquitoes and act in a timely manner.
The plan allows a local government (city or county) to “deploy contracted aerial or ground control activities if funding is available.”
During emergencies such as hurricanes, the state and Federal Emergency Management Agency offer “support for mosquito control operations, as needed.”
Mosquitoes are “obviously … higher than normal,” according to Scott Schermerhorn, director of Mosquito Control for Charlotte County.
He noted they were “pretty high” numbers during September as well. He said there is no reason to attack mosquitoes during hurricanes or heavy storms.
“We don’t go into our full mode until at least 7-10 days after the storm,” he said. “After the storm, we have the standing water and presence of egg-laying mosquitoes that we combat with both the larvicide and adulticide.”
He said some of Charlotte County’s sentinel chickens have tested positive for West Nile, especially those along the waterfront areas near North Port and Sarasota County.
Calls for DeSoto County mosquito officials were not returned.
It’s not uncommon to have some of sentinel chickens in Charlotte County to come up with West Nile, he said, especially along the border area of North Port and Sarasota County.
“Mosquitoes don’t pay attention to borders,” Schermerhorn said.
Right now, he said, his team of about 10 people are using both ground and aerial applications to keep the West Nile advisory from becoming a warning or emergency, Schermerhorn said.
“Our job is to prevent that. If we can get a handle on the mosquito population right now, we’ll be in good shape. We’re doing overtime — we’re working very hard to hit the biggest populated areas first and then hit the smaller areas.”
Cooler weather will help, he said.
“By November, we should be back in a regular rate of things,” Schermerhorn said. “Will we be inundated with mosquitoes the rest of the year? I would say no.”
LACK OF MANPOWER?
For 15 years, there were nine full-time field technicians — four around Sarasota and one each in Englewood, North Port, Venice, Nokomis and the Sarasota beaches. Sarasota County has not hired additional full-time field operational, as directed by the Sarasota County commissioners three years ago.
The district now has seven full-time employees with two vacancies. Two county licensed field technicians have recently left the job.
“Mosquito management would benefit from additional staff, but the job duties need to address Sarasota County’s needs,” Henry wrote in a report to the Sarasota County Commission.
He wrote the road systems and ditches are “very extensive and a challenge to complete all needed mosquito larval treatments …. Our seasonal staff’s main responsibilities is treating that type of mosquito habitat. Ditches produce large numbers of mosquitoes seasonally, the same period that our seasonal staff work.”
Henry acknowledged the district struggles to hire aides. In an email to The Daily Sun, Henry wrote not all technicians had assistants. This made it harder to treat mosquito outbreaks in multiple areas of a technician’s assigned zones.
This was before two full-time technicians resigned.
“Currently there are not plans or budget requests to add a full-time mosquito management technician in the 2023 fiscal year,” Henry stated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.