PUNTA GORDA - The Peace River Wildlife Center sustained heavy damages from Hurricane Ian, but all the birds and other animals were evacuated safely.
"We're closed here indefinitely but will reopen," PRWC Executive Director Callie Stahl said.
PUNTA GORDA - The Peace River Wildlife Center sustained heavy damages from Hurricane Ian, but all the birds and other animals were evacuated safely.
"We're closed here indefinitely but will reopen," PRWC Executive Director Callie Stahl said.
A large tree crushed three enclosures which held a red-tailed hawk, two black vultures and a turkey vulture which were housed together, a crested cara cara, and Orion - the barred owl that serves as PRWC's ambassador.
Stahl said creatures at PRWC that suffer from injuries and other issues which prevent them from being released back into the wild, "are all healthy and cared for."
They were evacuated to Arcadia where the center's curator Valerie Wolfrey has cared for them.
PRWC's veterinarian Robin Jenkins has taken home all the animals from the center's hospital on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard, but the hospital has since reopened, Stahl said.
"We're out of crisis and now in recovery mode," she said.
The center is relocating to Henry Street near the Hounds on Henry dog park, but building has not yet begun.
"We just finished with our building permits," she said.
Meanwhile, the site at Ponce de Leon Park is filled with piled up debris in front of the entrance - and part of the fallen tree is on part of the gift shop's roof.
Stahl said she's been unable to get into the shop to assess damages as first the tree and other debris have to be removed for safety purposes.
Coming into the entrance of the park, the white fencing is in place, albeit looking slightly askew.
"We were able to Lego-it together," Stahl said.
Needed at this time are monetary donations to help with a multitude of essentials PRWC needs to continue caring for its creatures and to help with its new building.
She said donations can be dropped off at the hospital located at 223 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard in Punta Gorda or mailed to: PRWC, 3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway, Punta Gorda 33950.
The center relied on visitor donations but now that it is closed, donations are not coming in to the nonprofit, Stahl said.
Also, she said the hospital needs a new roof in order for the building to be insured, and money would be needed to pay for that.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.