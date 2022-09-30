PGT relief

PGT Innovations has been providing relief for its employees in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

VENICE — PGT Innovations started distributing relief supplies to its Florida team members and communities as the area recovers from Hurricane Ian.

"Our first priority in a time like this is the well-being of our team members, their families, and our community,” PGT Innovations CEO/President Jeff Jackson said. “As we watched the storm coming our way, our PGT Innovations Hurricane Relief Team was already in the process of securing provisions and organizing relief efforts down the Gulf Coast."


PGT Innovations relief

PGT Innovations has rescued employees and their families from flood waters and is providing essential supplies to team members affected.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments