VENICE — PGT Innovations started distributing relief supplies to its Florida team members and communities as the area recovers from Hurricane Ian.
"Our first priority in a time like this is the well-being of our team members, their families, and our community,” PGT Innovations CEO/President Jeff Jackson said. “As we watched the storm coming our way, our PGT Innovations Hurricane Relief Team was already in the process of securing provisions and organizing relief efforts down the Gulf Coast."
Since Thursday, PGT has taken many actions to respond to those impacted by the storm.
The company has rescued stranded employees and their families from flooded area via kayaks, paddleboards and boats; hosted distribution events in Venice and Fort Myers to provide supplies like generators and water; delivered supplies to those who couldn't leave; dispatched task force groups for home repairs; and offered volunteer paid time off and family fund loans for employees with significant damage.
"Today, the team is mobilizing to assist those who were affected by this devastating storm. Our goal is that the support and supplies we provide will help our team members and community know that they are not in this alone, and that there are companies who will be there to help them rebuild their homes, communities, and their lives."
PGT reported no damage to its facilities. The Venice and Fort Myers facilities plan to begin limited production on Saturday and full production on Monday. The Tampa facility will resume production on Monday, and the operations in Hialeah and Medley never stopped.
"It's truly heartbreaking to see the devastating impact to our beautiful communities from this storm,” Jackson said. “At the same time, we are so thankful to have resources to help them rebuild and encouraged by the outpouring of support we have seen demonstrated from our team members related to these efforts.
"Many of our folks remember going through a similar experience with Hurricane Charley, and – as a company – PGT Innovations has been involved with many relief efforts over the years. If we have learned anything from those times, it is to have hope, believe that we will get through this, and know that we are stronger together."
