DeSantis tours major flood region of DeSoto County

Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis spoke in DeSoto County on Oct. 1.

 SUN FILE PHOTO BY DANIEL SUTPHIN

TALLAHASSEE — Teachers in six counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian are slated to receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.

The fund, which is administered by Volunteer Florida, was activated after Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida.

