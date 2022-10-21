Gov. Ron DeSantis and first lady Casey DeSantis spoke in DeSoto County on Oct. 1.
TALLAHASSEE — Teachers in six counties hit hard by Hurricane Ian are slated to receive $2 million from the Florida Disaster Fund, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday.
The fund, which is administered by Volunteer Florida, was activated after Ian made landfall Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm in Southwest Florida.
Educators in Lee, DeSoto, Hardee, Charlotte, Sarasota and Collier counties will receive money from the fund through local education foundations, DeSantis said.
The fund will provide $500,000 in Lee County, while Charlotte, Sarasota and Collier foundations will each receive $350,000 to distribute, according to the governor.
Foundations in DeSoto and Hardee will each get $225,000.
State officials announced Monday that the fund had grown to $45 million, with DeSantis saying Friday that he expected the fund to “very soon” surpass $50 million.
As of Friday, $7 million from the fund had been awarded, DeSantis said.
