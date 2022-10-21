New Life Church, Punta Gorda, is one of three staging grounds for Samaritan’s Purse. Sleeping facilities showers, offices, tools and supplies are part of six special vehicles used by Samaritan’s Purse staff.
Samaritan’s Purse volunteer Hampton Clawson, from Gastonia, North Carolina, works on cutting a downed tree for removal at the home of Dustin and Krista Worley. Punta Gorda residents in need of the services provided by Samaritan’s Purse can stop by the New Life Church and speak to Samaritan’s Purse volunteer or call 941-290-8648.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse were onsite at the home of Dustin and Krista Worley on Riverside Drive in Punta Gorda, tarping roofs and cutting downed trees and debris removal.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Samaritan’s Purse volunteers Cayman Garcia, of Odessa, Florida, and Hampton Clawson, of Gastonia, North Carolina, carry a tree trunk to a debris pile for removal.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Punta Gorda resident Dustin Worley and Samaritan’s Purse Assistant Program Manager Andrew Metcalfe check out the tree and debris removal provided by the volunteers from Samaritan’s Purse.
