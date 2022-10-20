Sarasota County cleaning up after Ian By STEVE REILLY Staff Writer Oct 20, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Frances T. Bourne Jacaranda Library remains closed due to water damage from Hurricane Ian. PHOTO PROVIDED Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SARASOTA — There's no rest for the weary, especially Sarasota County Public Works crews cleaning up and repairing roadways, traffic signals and other damage after Hurricane Ian.RoadsCounty Public Works director Spencer Anderson reported Tuesday how many roads throughout the county still are littered with uncollected hurricane debris."The amount of debris increases as you move south and east in the county," Anderson said. "This is an ongoing effort that will take several months."Public Works is also addressing stormwater and other drainage infrastructure damaged in the hurricane. County staff is now scheduling repairs and replacement to the damaged infrastructure.Traffic signals Sarasota County estimates Hurricane Ian damaged 80% of its 261 maintained traffic signals.All have been restored to functioning condition, Anderson reported Tuesday, but adjustments/repairs to signal heads and other instrumentation is still ongoing.Traffic signageThe majority of the region's traffic and informational signs suffered some kind of damage from Hurricane Ian."We are progressively repairing and reinstalling, beginning with regulatory signage (i.e. speed limit and stop signs). Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Winn-Dixie in North Port closed until further notice Fallen trees: Who’s responsible? Port Charlotte Middle School won't reopen for months Half empty? Florida homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule Gasparilla Mobile Estate residents must vacate
