DeSantis 10.15 PG press conference.jpg

Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Safe Harbor at Burnt Store Marina in Punta Gorda on Saturday. On Thursday, he announced he is going to hold a special session for the Florida Legislature in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. 

 IMAGE PROVIDED

TALLAHASSEE - Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he plans to call a special legislative session to provide property-tax relief to people affected by Hurricane Ian, with the session possibly addressing property-insurance issues.

DeSantis also said he planned to issue an executive order that would delay tax-payment deadlines in storm-impacted counties until lawmakers can put changes into law. The order would apply to counties that have received a disaster designation from the federal government.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments