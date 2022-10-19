A makeshift pallet with spray-painted letters warns motorists of the four-way stop at Biscayne Drive and Chamberlain Boulevard in Northwest Port Charlotte. The solar-powered lighted stop sign there was knocked out of commission by Hurricane Ian.
This stop sign at the El Jobean boat ramp and State Road 776 in Charlotte County is visible, but still nearly horizontal. Hurricane Ian knocked down thousands of road signs in the area, including many stop signs.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers block anyone from making a left turn at the Willmington Boulevard-South McCall Road intersection where a new traffic signal has been installed but not operating Tuesday. Charlotte County Public Works crews are working to bring back traffic signals damaged by Hurricane Ian.
Strapped in place, the stop signs at Oceanspray and Spinnaker boulevards in Englewood East warn motorists to stop. Charlotte County Public Works crews are concentrating on repairing stop and other traffic signs brought down by Hurricane Ian.
A stop sign lays flat at the El Jobean boat ramp off State Road 776.
Someone propped up this stop sign using sticks and a wooden stake at Biscayne Drive and Jacobs Avenue in Northwest Port Charlotte.
The task may not be herculean, but it may be close for Charlotte County Public Works crews in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
"Public Works employees have been and will remain on the road repairing or replacing damaged signals, traffic signs and roads throughout Charlotte County," Public Works Director John Elias told TheDaily Sun.
The absence of a stop sign due to Hurricane Ian may have led to the death of a 50-year-old Port Charlotte woman.
A vehicle struck the woman riding on her scooter Monday at the intersection of Birchcrest Boulevard and Quesada Avenue.
The hurricane knocked down the stop sign at the intersection, just as it did at hundreds of intersections in Charlotte, Sarasota, Lee and DeSoto counties.
An initial survey in the wake of Ian suggests 95% of Charlotte County's traffic signage inventory — roughly 80,000 stop and other traffic signs, street and other informational signs — are damaged.
"County (crews) are focused on repairing only stop signs on major roads currently," Elias said. "The county has bids out to get a large contractor force to come in and help with the reconstruction of the sign inventory."
Every one of the 118 traffic signals in Charlotte County sustained damage from Hurricane Ian. Where power wasn't available — which was just about all of the county in the days after the storm — workers installed generators to get the signals working again until the power grid could be restored.
Currently, Elias said Tuesday, 109 of the signals are working this week, while the remaining nine require major reconstruction.
"The 109 that are working were repaired to get the signals back in service," he said. "These signals still need reconstruction work performed and will go in and out of service as reconstruction efforts proceed."
The remaining nine out-of-service traffic signals need rewiring, new signal heads installed, guy wire assemblies installed, cabinet repairs or complete cabinet replacements.
ROAD CLEANUPS
"All county-maintained roads have had the initial push of debris off the roads," Elias said TheDaily Sun.
County crews with heavy equipment were out clearing big trees, branches and other debris off the roads Thursday, Sept. 29, the day after Hurricane Ian struck.
The job is far from over.
Roads continue to be impacted by falling trees damaged by Ian. Also, the hurricane washed out and significantly damaged roadways in West and Mid-County.
"Public Works Engineering Division is assessing all the roads that were impacted and are moving forward with reconstruction," Elias said. "Some of the roads will be repaired by county staff which did not have water control structure damages."
