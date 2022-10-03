Missing boat

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters, who were last seen in the pictured vessel. Police has also recovered several bodies of people presumed lost when a migrant boat from Cuban migrant boat was hit by Hurricane Ian.

 U.S. Coast Guard

The bodies of three women were discovered near the Naval Air Station in Key West Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

MCSO said the dead women are presumed to be Cuban migrants who were on a boat that submerged during Hurricane Ian.


