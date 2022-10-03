The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for two missing boaters, who were last seen in the pictured vessel. Police has also recovered several bodies of people presumed lost when a migrant boat from Cuban migrant boat was hit by Hurricane Ian.
The bodies of three women were discovered near the Naval Air Station in Key West Saturday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
MCSO said the dead women are presumed to be Cuban migrants who were on a boat that submerged during Hurricane Ian.
“The incident marks the third time since Thursday the Sheriff’s Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel. A total of four females and one male have been recovered,” MCSO said.
The U.S. Coast Guard, Department of Homeland Security and other agencies have been searching for as many as 23 people missing from the boat which was trying to get from Cuba to Florida during the Category 4 storm.
Three people were rescued by the Coast Guard and federal responders.
The Coast Guard also continues to search for two other missing boats near the Florida Keys.
The search continues for “missing boaters Omar Millet Torres and Betsy Morales, last seen Tuesday evening in a 32’ Carver in the vicinity of the Fury Playground in Key West, Florida. The Coast Guard requests any assistance in locating the vessel; report any information to the Sector Key West Command Center at 305-292-8727,” according to the Coast Guard.
Police and other agencies from the Florida Keys to southwestern areas of the state have been searching for missing persons and boaters after the hurricane hammered the state.
