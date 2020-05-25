Provided by FPL
A generator can help restore life to normal during emergencies, but its safe use requires care and planning:
Always thoroughly read the manufacturer’s instructions: This helps avoid dangerous shortcuts and better ensures safe operation.
Never run gas generators inside a house or in a garage: You can get carbon monoxide poisoning.
Keep generators away from all open windows: This includes neighbors’ windows. This prevents deadly exhaust from entering homes or businesses.
Buy a battery-operated carbon-monoxide detector: You can’t trust your senses to protect you from this deadly gas. Carbon monoxide is invisible and odorless.
Never connect a gas generator directly to your home’s wiring: Power from a generator connected to a home’s wiring will “back feed” into utility lines, potentially injuring severely or killing a neighbor or utility crew working to restore service. (You can hire a licensed electrician to safely connect the generator to your house wiring using a “listed” transfer switch that meets nationally recognized safety standards as indicated by the UL Listing Mark).
Don’t overload: Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for proper use and capacity. Overloading the generator can result in damage to appliances it is powering.
Stationary generators (permanently installed): They rely on an automatic transfer switch that senses when power has been interrupted and automatically starts the generator. Conversely, when power has been restored, the generator powers off. These generators should be looked at and, if necessary, serviced twice each year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.