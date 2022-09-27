St. Francis Animal Shelter manager Lisa Voight works Tuesday to help prepare the facility for Hurricane Ian. Two workers and a volunteer were set to stay with about 90-100 cats during the duration of the storm.
SUN PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON
SUN PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON
Sheri Dennis
A cat at St. Francis Animal Shelter relaxes prior to Hurricane Ian becoming a reality - set to hit the region on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
If you have pets, it’s best to have an evacuation plan in case you don’t have access to a shelter, according to Sheri Dennis, co-director of the Animal Welfare League in Port Charlotte.
“You should make plans to care for your pets during a natural disaster and its aftermath,” she said. “Have pet preparedness kits ready for all animals in your family.”
Plan things for your pet to do — keep their favorite toys and treats nearby.
“You should also have current photos of your pets in case any of them get lost in the aftermath of a natural disaster,” she said.
St. Francis Animal Rescue of Venice was working to make its facility safe Tuesday.
Manager Lisa Voigt said she and volunteers are preparing as best they can.
“So we are very fortunate that just a couple months ago, we were able to put in new hurricane windows and doors. We are going to batten down the hatches,” Voight said.
They have about 90-100 cats in its building — so they are moving them all into just a few areas, as best they can.
A volunteer and two staff members will be staying with the cats overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.
They are bringing in barrels of water so the cats will have clean water, she said.
She is realistic that Hurricane Ian could have terrible consequences for the region — and the St. Francis facility.
“If something was to happen to our building, the community would really have to come together for us,” she said.
She said there could be a need for fostering cats if needed.
“Obviously we are hoping for the best but we’re planning for the worst,” Voight said.
She also noted the facility does have a food and litter program for people who are in need after the storm. But they could also use donations for that program from the community.
Dennis said pets should be up-to-date on vaccinations, have their ID tags “properly secured” and be microchipped.
“It’s good to have a rescue alert sticker with the number and type of animals in your home secured to your front door,” Dennis said. “If you do evacuate, write on that sticker so that emergency rescuers know everyone is safe. Everyone in your family should know where these are, and how to use them.”
The Englewood Suncoast Humane Society’s clinic will be closed for the remainder of the week due to Hurricane Ian.
