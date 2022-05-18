Dear residents, visitors and business owners of DeSoto County,
The past couple of years presented us all with significant challenges concerning COVID-19, wearing masks, business and school closures, remote learning, working remotely, catching COVID-19 and possibly losing family and friends due to the virus. One of the things that has not been impacted by the virus, and we can always count on, is hurricane season; and the 2022 hurricane season is no different.
As DeSoto County Emergency Management prepares for the upcoming hurricane season, we encourage our residents, visitors and businesses to be prepared. As preparations are being made, visit desotobocc.com/departments/emergency_management where you will find information to create your own hurricane preparedness kit, evacuation routes, shelter information, the sign-up link for DeSotoAlert and various other links to assist you with staying informed and prepared.
Also, as part of your preparations, have a plan in place to harden your residence or business, whether that is putting up storm shutters, bringing potential flying objects inside, or coordinating with someone to check on your residence/business if you choose to wait out the storm in another location.
A good hurricane preparedness kit would include, but is not limited to flashlights, weather radio, medications, important documents, cash, pet care items, clothing, first aid items, food and water, special needs items for infants, small children, the elderly, or those with disabilities, important phone numbers, charging cords for electronic devices, and COVID-19 supplies such as face masks, disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.
No matter where you may be located as a storm event is approaching, always be mindful of your location and understand your evacuation routes out of the city, county or state that you are in at that time. By knowing these routes and acting quickly, you may be able to alleviate some of the anxiety and delays that can be experienced with evacuating until it is safe to return.
There are options you have during a storm event. You can remain at your residence, stay with family or friends, go to an area that won’t be impacted by the storm, or as a last resort you may stay at a public shelter. In the event that DeSoto County and surrounding areas will be impacted by a storm, a general population shelter and/or a special needs shelter may be opened. Information on our shelters can be found on our website. People who are medically dependent and will need assistance during a storm are encouraged to apply for assistance through our Special Needs Program. The application can be accessed through a link on our website or can be printed and submitted to Emergency Management, to be processed. In addition, all registered medically dependent persons must make every effort to bring a caregiver to the special needs shelter. Only service pets are allowed at this shelter. If necessary, prearrange pet care with your local veterinarian or indicate this need on your Special Needs Program application.
DeSoto County Emergency Management will keep residents, visitors and businesses informed as storms approach, and you can count on us for help after a storm has passed. It is important that our residents, visitors and businesses are prepared and self-sufficient until we can coordinate efforts with the State and FEMA in providing assistance. Being prepared is the best way to make sure you are ready for any disaster.
DeSoto County Emergency Management encourages you to Be Informed, Be Prepared, Be Safe.
Rick Christoff is the emergency management director for DeSoto County. He can be reached at 863-993-4831.
