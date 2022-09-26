11 a.m. Ian forecast: Hurricane to stall near Southwest Florida

SARASOTA — The 11 a.m. forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center has the center of Hurricane Ian staying off Southwest Florida for more than a day before making potential landfall near Tampa or St. Pete.
Hillsborough County has already given out evacuation orders for people in flood zones.
Pinellas County is likely to do the same thing Monday afternoon.
The path of Hurricane Ian has prompted hurricane watches for Charlotte and Sarasota counties and going north along the coast.
The majority of the models have the storm slowing as it moves north - potentially staying off Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties for 48 hours.
There could be flooding on Tuesday night through Wednesday and Thursday, according to authorities.
The National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center said the track of Hurricane Ian gradually shifted from the Florida Panhandle back to the Big Bend and Tampa Bay.
The latest forecast expects Ian to be a major hurricane by the time it passes over the western tip of Cuba on Tuesday and maintain that status as it passes the Florida Keys that same day - and Southwest Florida, slowing slightly and taking the majority of Wednesday to pass by the region.
A tropical storm warning was issued for the lower Florida Keys, from Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas, including Key West. A hurricane watch went into effect from Englewood north along the Florida coast to near Spring Hill.
A storm surge watch covers a broad area:
• The Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West and the Dry Tortugas.
• The west coast of Florida from Englewood southward to Card Sound Bridge.
• Florida Bay.
A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. The National Weather Service states the surge could reach 4-7 feet in the Englewood area at high tide.
It will cause chaos before getting to Florida.
Hurricane warnings have now been posted for western Cuba and Grand Cayman, and a tropical storm warning has been issued for portions of Cuba including Havana.
"Ian is expected to produce heavy rainfall, flooding and possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly over Jamaica and Cuba," stated the National Weather Service in the advisory.
Then it heads to Florida.
"Considerable flooding impacts are possible later this week in west central Florida given already saturated antecedent conditions, and flash and urban flooding is possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula through mid-week," it stated.
The NWS urged residents to stay alert and updated as Ian's forecasted track continues to be difficult to pin down.
"Residents in Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials and closely monitor updates to the forecast," it said.
