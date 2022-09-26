11 p.m. Ian forecast: Englewood now under a hurricane warning

Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and now has a maximum sustained wind of 105 mph, according to the 11 p.m. update from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center.
While the track remains fairly close to that of earlier updates, the NWS saw enough of an eastward shift in track guidance following the latest report from Air Force Hurricane Hunters to determine the tropical storm warning for Englewood is now elevated to a hurricane warning spanning Englewood to Anclote, north of Tampa Bay.
Storm surge warnings remain in effect from Anclote to Flamingo, located at the southernmost tip of the peninsula.
The Florida Keys, Dry Tortugas, Florida Bay and the western peninsula coastline north to Englewood are under a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch. A hurricane watch is in effect from Bonita Springs to Englewood.
At 11 p.m., Ian was located 105 miles east-southeast of Cuba’s western tip. It was moving north-northwest at 13 mph.
According to the NWS statement, the storm has made its expected turn toward the north-northwest and will continue to move in that general direction over the next day or so.
Forward motion is expected to decrease on Wednesday and Thursday as the center of the storm inches toward Florida. That slowdown will likely prolong storm surge, wind impacts and rainfall along with west coast of the state.
The storm’s wind field is massive and tropical storm force winds should arrive in the Charlotte Harbor region by 8 p.m. Tuesday and potentially continue throughout the day Wednesday.
The peak wind forecast for Englewood is that of a Category 1 hurricane with peak sustained winds of 65-85 mph with gusts to 110 mph.
The interior Charlotte Harbor region, including Punta Gorda can expect peak winds of 45-60 mph with gusts to 85 mph.
Storm surge potential along the Englewood coast is 5-8 feet while Charlotte Harbor could see a surge from 4-7 feet.
DeSoto County also remains under a tropical storm warning with peak winds forecasted to reach 25-35 mph with gusts to 60.
The NWS warns people living in the watch and warning regions that:
1. There is the danger of life-threatening storm surge along much of the Florida west coast where a storm surge warning has been issued, with the highest risk from Fort Myers to the Tampa Bay region. Residents in these areas should listen to advice given by local officials.
2. Hurricane-force winds are expected in the hurricane warning area in west-central Florida beginning Wednesday morning with tropical storm conditions expected by late Tuesday.
3. Heavy rainfall will increase across the Florida Keys and south Florida on Tuesday, spreading to central and northern Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially causing flash, urban and small stream flooding. Significant prolonged river flooding is likely across central Florida.
