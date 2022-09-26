 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking topical

11 p.m. Ian forecast: Englewood now under a hurricane warning

  • 0

Hurricane Ian continued to strengthen over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and now has a maximum sustained wind of 105 mph, according to the 11 p.m. update from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center.

While the track remains fairly close to that of earlier updates, the NWS saw enough of an eastward shift in track guidance following the latest report from Air Force Hurricane Hunters to determine the tropical storm warning for Englewood is now elevated to a hurricane warning spanning Englewood to Anclote, north of Tampa Bay.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred