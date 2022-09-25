 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured breaking topical

11 p.m. Ian forecast: Tropical storm watch issued for Englewood as Ian edges closer

  • 0

SARASOTA — The 11 p.m. forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center shifted the path of Tropical Storm Ian closer to Southwest Florida, prompting tropical storm and storm surge watches for Englewood south along the coast.

The National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center said the track of what is set to become Hurricane Ian sometime on Monday has been gradually shifting from the Florida Panhandle to a broad region between the Big Bend and Tampa Bay.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred