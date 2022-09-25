11 p.m. Ian forecast: Tropical storm watch issued for Englewood as Ian edges closer

SARASOTA — The 11 p.m. forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center shifted the path of Tropical Storm Ian closer to Southwest Florida, prompting tropical storm and storm surge watches for Englewood south along the coast.
The National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center said the track of what is set to become Hurricane Ian sometime on Monday has been gradually shifting from the Florida Panhandle to a broad region between the Big Bend and Tampa Bay.
The latest forecast expects Ian to be a major hurricane by the time it passes over the western tip of Cuba on Tuesday morning and maintain that status as it passes Southwest Florida, slowing slightly and taking the majority of Wednesday to pass by the region.
A tropical storm warning was issued for the lower Florida Keys, from Seven Mile Bridge to the Dry Tortugas, including Key West. A tropical storm watch went into effect from Englewood south along the Florida coast to Chokoloskee.
A tropical storm watch means means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.
A storm surge watch covers a broad area:
• The Florida Keys from the Card Sound Bridge westward to Key West and the Dry Tortugas.
• The west coast of Florida from Englewood southward to Card Sound Bridge.
• Florida Bay.
A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours. The National Weather Service states the surge could reach 4-7 feet in the Englewood area at high tide.
It will cause chaos before getting to Florida.
Hurricane warnings have now been posted for western Cuba and Grand Cayman, and a tropical storm warning has been issued for portions of Cuba including Havana.
"Ian is expected to produce heavy rainfall, flooding and possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly over Jamaica and Cuba," stated the National Weather Service in the advisory.
Then it heads to Florida.
"Considerable flooding impacts are possible later this week in west central Florida given already saturated antecedent conditions, and flash and urban flooding is possible with rainfall across the Florida Keys and the Florida peninsula through mid-week," it stated.
The NWS urged residents to stay alert and updated as Ian's forecasted track continues to be difficult to pin down.
"Residents in Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials and closely monitor updates to the forecast," it said.
President Joe Biden declared a federal state of emergency for Florida on Saturday night. This follows an earlier state declaration by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
"The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and St. Lucie counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida," a news release stated.
A major hurricane is a hurricane of Category 3 or above.
The forecast has Ian making landfall somewhere north of Tampa on Thursday evening.
Charlotte County and Sarasota County are in the eastern edge of the cone of uncertainty.
Tropical storm strength winds can be expected some time after daybreak on Tuesday and continue throughout the day. Rain is expected to arrive shortly after the wind and continue throughout Wednesday. Both counties have between a 70 to 90 percent chance of tropical storm force winds, which are considered sustained winds in excess of 39 mph.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida on Friday.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” he said in making the declaration. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
The governor’s office said it is urging Floridians to prepare.
The Charlotte County Commission set an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday to consider declaring a local state of emergency, according to a Charlotte County news release.
DeSoto County Public Information Officer Sara Walker said officials from the county’s Emergency Management department have been meeting with the Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto County School District to discuss safety plans ahead of the storm.
The DeSoto County Board of Commissioners have a meeting planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane said residents should check hurricane shutters and supplies this weekend because it “only takes one” bad storm to create heavy damage and other impacts to local neighborhoods and supply chains and grocery stores.
