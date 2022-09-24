5 p.m. forecast released on Ian - storm moving farther west

SARASOTA — The 5 p.m. forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center is keeping what is set to become Hurricane Ian with Southwest Florida in its cone - although much farther in the Gulf of Mexico than initial predictions.
The trajectory now has the center of the cone aimed toward the big bend of Florida and — what would be named Hurricane Ian — could strengthen into a "major" hurricane.
A major hurricane is a hurricane of Category 3 or above.
The forecast has it making landfall later in the week - off the shore of Destin, Florida at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday after initially declaring it for 24 counties on Friday.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” he said in making the declaration. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
The governor’s office said it is urging Floridians to prepare.
“By declaring a state of emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare.”
Charlotte County Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday to consider declaring a local state of emergency, according to a Charlotte County news release.
County officials advised that residents in low-lying areas should “prepare for potential rainfall impacts by ensuring any drainage systems are clear of debris.”
DeSoto County Public Information Officer Sara Walker said officials from the county’s Emergency Management department have been meeting with the Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto County School District to discuss safety plans ahead of the storm.
The DeSoto County Board of Commissioners have a meeting planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane said residents should check hurricane shutters and supplies this weekend because it “only takes one” bad storm to create heavy damage and other impacts to local neighborhoods and supply chains and grocery stores.
