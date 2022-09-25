5 p.m. Ian forecast: Storm strengthening as it nears Cuba

SARASOTA — The 5 p.m. forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center is keeping portions of Southwest Florida in the cone of uncertainty.
The National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center is saying what is set to become Hurricane Ian looks to head toward the Florida Panhandle.
The latest forecast has it weakening slightly before making landfall, likely on Friday. It is expected to be a major hurricane when it goes by Southwest Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday.
It will cause chaos before getting to Florida.
"Ian is expected to produce heavy rainfall flooding and possible mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly over Jamaica and Cuba," it said.
Then it heads to Florida.
"Flash and urban flooding is possible across the Florida Keys and Florida peninsula through midweek...additional flooding on rivers across northern Florida and parts of the southeast U.S. cannot be ruled out later this week," the National Weather Service stated.
It said it will become a major hurricane "during the middle of the week."
"But uncertainty in the long-term track and intensity forecasts is higher than usual," it said. "Regardless of Ian's exact track and intensity, there is a risk of dangerous storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall along the west coast of Florida and the Florida Panhandle by the middle of the week," it said.
Cuba itself could face "life-threatening" storm surge. And Florida will have its own situations.
"Residents in Florida should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place, follow any advice given by local officials and closely monitor updates to the forecast," it said.
The forecast is still early. A European forecast has it making landfall just north of Tampa - but that is different than the NWS forecast.
President Joe Biden declared a federal state of emergency for Florida on Saturday night. This follows an earlier state declaration by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
"The President’s action authorizes FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts to alleviate the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population and to provide appropriate assistance, to save lives, to protect property, public health and safety and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, and St. Lucie counties and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida," a news release stated.
The trajectory now has the center of the cone aimed toward toward the middle of the panhandle with the storm itself becoming a "major" hurricane at some point during its crossing of the Gulf of Mexico.
A major hurricane is a hurricane of Category 3 or above.
The forecast has it making landfall early Friday morning.
Charlotte County and Sarasota County remain on the extreme southeast edge of the cone.
Tropical storm strength winds can be expected midday and into the evening Tuesday in Southwest Florida. Rain is expected all day Wednesday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida on Friday.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” he said in making the declaration. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
The governor’s office said it is urging Floridians to prepare.
Charlotte County Commission set an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday to consider declaring a local state of emergency, according to a Charlotte County news release.
DeSoto County Public Information Officer Sara Walker said officials from the county’s Emergency Management department have been meeting with the Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto County School District to discuss safety plans ahead of the storm.
The DeSoto County Board of Commissioners have a meeting planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane said residents should check hurricane shutters and supplies this weekend because it “only takes one” bad storm to create heavy damage and other impacts to local neighborhoods and supply chains and grocery stores.
