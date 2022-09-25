8 a.m. Ian forecast keeps storm moving west; federal emergency declared

Kyle Krugsman loads a sandbag into the car Saturday at the backfield near the George Mullen Community Activity Center in North Port. This is his first anticipated hurricane in Florida. He moved here from Atlanta.
sun photo by ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH
Hurricane Ian is forecasted to make landfall in the Florida panhandle early Friday, according to the latest predictions from the National Hurricane Center.
Winds from Hurricane Ian could arrive to Southwest Florida on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
SARASOTA — The 8 a.m. forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center is keeping portions of Southwest Florida inside the cone of what is set to become Hurricane Ian - although the brunt of it looks to head toward the Florida panhandle.
President Joe Biden declared a federal state of emergency for Florida on Saturday night. This follows an earlier state declaration by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The trajectory now has the center of the cone aimed toward toward the middle of the panhandle with the storm itself becoming a "major" hurricane at some point during its crossing of the Gulf of Mexico.
A major hurricane is a hurricane of Category 3 or above.
The forecast has it making landfall early Friday morning.
Charlotte County and Sarasota County remain on the extreme southeast edge of the cone.
Tropical storm strength winds can be expected midday Tuesday in Southwest Florida. Rain is expected all day Wednesday.
SANDBAGS AVAILABLE
Sarasota County will begin sandbag operations from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday for those who want them at three locations:
• South County Fleet, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice.
• Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.
• Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
Shovels and bags will be available on site. The limit is 10 sandbags per vehicle.
Sandbag operations are also planned for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Changes in weather pattern could impact sandbag operation times.
The city of Venice opens a sandbag station for residents from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Wellfield Park off Pinebrook Road.
These are self-filling stations. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household while supplies last.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties Friday.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” he said in making the declaration. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
The governor’s office said it is urging Floridians to prepare.
“By declaring a state of emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare.”
Charlotte County Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday to consider declaring a local state of emergency, according to a Charlotte County news release.
County officials advised that residents in low-lying areas should “prepare for potential rainfall impacts by ensuring any drainage systems are clear of debris.”
DeSoto County Public Information Officer Sara Walker said officials from the county’s Emergency Management department have been meeting with the Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto County School District to discuss safety plans ahead of the storm.
The DeSoto County Board of Commissioners have a meeting planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane said residents should check hurricane shutters and supplies this weekend because it “only takes one” bad storm to create heavy damage and other impacts to local neighborhoods and supply chains and grocery stores.
McCrane said anyone planning to evacuate should go early, rather than being caught in traffic.
