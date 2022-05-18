Keep policies and all other important papers in a waterproof container in a safe spot and backup any electronic devices. Data should be stored at an off-site location so it can be recovered if devices are damaged during a hurricane.
In Charlotte County, color-coded collars near the top of the pole on stop signs reveal evacuation zones. Red is first to evacuate, then orange, yellow and green.
FILE PHOTO
Take empty water or soda bottles and fill them with water. Put them in your freezer. It will help keep your food frozen longer.
SHUTTERSTOCK
Keep policies and all other important papers in a waterproof container in a safe spot and backup any electronic devices. Data should be stored at an off-site location so it can be recovered if devices are damaged during a hurricane.
So, you’ve just moved to paradise, and you’ve learned about a new season involving tropical storms.
It’s not a ploy to get you to buy shutters or supplies. Hurricanes are real, scary, nasty freaks of nature.
Here are a few tips to get you through this season:
Pay attention to the news
• You’ll learn if one of these freaks of nature with human names is trying to move into your neighborhood. Also pay attention to any evacuation orders or other advice from emergency management officials.
Keep food supplies on hand
• Each time you go to the grocery store, pick up an extra case of water or an extra can of vegetables (take advantage of two-for-one deals). This will help you be well-stocked when a storm approaches. Other helpful supplies include garbage bags, paper landscaping bags, plastic/rubber gloves, first aid kit (you’ll be surprised how many times you cut/scrape yourself), bleach, paper towels and cleaning wipes.
Protect your home
• Invest in shutters or storm windows.
Do your laundry
• If a storm hits, you could be left without electricity for several days and loads of dirty clothes. Do you laundry in the days before a storm arrives.
Fill the bathtub right before a storm hits
• You might need the water to help flush your toilet (fill a one-gallon bucket and pour it into the toilet to flush it).
Fill empty two-liter bottles with water
• Put those in your freezer. It will help keep your food frozen longer.
Have plenty of flashlights
• Also, bring in some of those outdoor solar lights to help illuminate the inside of your house.
Invest in mosquito repellent and sunscreen
• After the storm, your screens may be gone, and you may be without electricity so your windows will be open for whatever breeze is available. That means mosquitoes will be your new guests. You’ll also be outside more so be sure to wear sunscreen and a hat.
Be prepared for other visitors
• Snakes, rats, ants and other vermin will be displaced from their usual habitat and may try to share yours.
Don’t go swimming or surfing in the Gulf
• After the storm there likely will be dangerous rip tide currents.
Put a few cans of tire sealant in your car
• The roads may be littered with nails, glass and other sharp items for months.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.