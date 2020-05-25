Staff Report
Social distancing guidelines may make typical hurricane preparation and evacuation practices challenging because of the coronavirus pandemic, so we should heed guidelines from officials and use best judgment (and common sense) to ensure our families’ safety.
“This virus really thrives and transmits when you have close sustained contact with people inside an enclosed environment,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said recently at a news conference. “As you’re looking at sheltering for a hurricane, you have to keep that in mind. If you pile people into a place, under normal circumstances that may be fine, but that would potentially allow the virus to really spread if somebody is in fact infected.”
Florida emergency management Director Jared Moskowitz is working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency on potential changes to how the state handles evacuations and sheltering.
Moskowitz said that might include shelters that only accept people infected with the virus, or orders for people to shelter in place depending on the strength of the building and the power of the storm.
“We’re going to do more non-congregate sheltering instead of mass congregate sheltering,” he said.
Sarasota County’s emergency management team has been working with the Sarasota County School District and the state Department of Health to determine the proper procedures for operating hurricane evacuation centers under COVID-19 conditions.
“We have been looking at space availability with social distancing, determining the procedures for screening of evacuees as they arrive and increased disinfecting and cleaning procedures,” said Sara Nealeigh, media relations officer with Sarasota County Emergency Services. “We will be asking all evacuees to continue to consider a hurricane evacuation center as a last resort and make every effort to stay with a friend or family member, outside of the evacuation area.”
Once they finalize the procedures, Nealeigh said they will post information on social media and through the local news media. They also are sharing ideas with their counterparts in the 66 other Florida counties, through conference calls.
One potential positive of dealing with the pandemic just before hurricane season is that people have already been stocking up on food, water and other provisions.
“They might be in a little better position going into hurricane season than they normally would,” said Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller. “Hopefully they keep up that habit and have enough food and water to sustain them for a possible hurricane impact.”
Unlike during the pandemic where water has been readily available in your home, you need to stock up on bottled water as part of hurricane preparation. Don’t wait until the last minute, consider buying some as you can, but not hording it.
We’ve had electricity during the pandemic, but may not after a hurricane. Make sure you have batteries and have serviced generators as part of your preparation.
Local emergency management officials say we should add gloves and masks — two staples for social distancing — to our hurricane kits no matter where we shelter.
