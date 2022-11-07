Tropical Storm Nicole

Preliminary tracks of what is currently known as Tropical Storm Nicole. It is likely to become a hurricane before running into the East Coast of Florida sometime late Wednesday or early Thursday. 

Emergency management officials in the region are keeping an eye on a forming storm in the Atlantic, weeks after Hurricane Ian ripped through large portions of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center has begun tracking Subtropical Storm Nicole, which is on track to make landfall on Florida's East Coast later this week.


