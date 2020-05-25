Under certain conditions, evacuation is the best option

Under certain weather conditions, evacuation is the best option. Make sure you know the routes.

Here are some of the terms most commonly used by the National Weather Service when referring to tropical storms and hurricanes:

Tropical disturbance: A moving area of thunderstorms in the tropics with a poorly organized rotary circulation.

Tropical depression: An area of low pressure, organized rotary circulation of clouds and winds up to 38 mph.

Tropical storm: Well-organized counterclockwise circulation of clouds and winds from 39-73 mph. The storm is assigned a name.

Tropical storm watch: The possibility of winds between 39-73 mph affecting the area within 48 hours.

Tropical storm warning: The likelihood of winds from 39-73 mph affecting the area within 24 hours.

Hurricane: When a tropical storm reaches winds of 74 mph or more it is classified a hurricane.

Hurricane watch: A hurricane may threaten your area within 48 hours.

Hurricane warning: A hurricane is expected to strike your area within 24 hours.

