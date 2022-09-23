Come Monday, Southwest Florida could be looking at hurricane-force winds and what is now a tropical depression is likely to be upgraded to Hurricane Hermine.
Early Friday, the National Hurricane Center released its predictions for the storm.
It is currently known as Tropical Depression Nine and is impacting Aruba and Curacao, according to the National Hurricane Center.
"The depression is expected to approach Jamaica and the Cayman islands as an intensifying tropical storm," it said in a 5 a.m. Friday advisory.
From there, predictions are it heads north this weekend.
"This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the Southeastern Gulf of Mexico," it states, noting that's the end of the initial forecast period.
"Interests in Cuba and those along the Eastern Gulf Coast of the United States should closely monitor this system, though at this juncture forecast uncertainty remains fairly high."
The "cone" of the prediction shows winds potentially hitting Southwest Florida on Monday night - but it could also not impact the area until late Tuesday and into Wednesday.
Florida officials have already taken note of the storm.
Florida Division of Emergency Management officials are among those paying attention, it said in a news release.
“The Division is working closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure we are prepared to provide assistance to impacted areas if Tropical Depression Nine makes landfall in Florida next week,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “It is critical that Floridians remain vigilant and prepared – it only takes one storm to cause costly or irreversible damage to your home or business.”
