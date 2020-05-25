Staff Report

The disaster preparedness sales tax holiday was approved again for 2020. It begins Friday, May 29, 2020, and extends through Thursday, June 4.

During this period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. However, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.

The following items will be tax-free at all retailers in the state, starting May 29:

$10 or less

Reusable ice (ice packs)

$20 or less

Any portable self-powered light source (flashlights, lanterns, candles)

$25 or less

Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers

$30 or less

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries (excluding automobile and boat batteries)

AA and AAA

C-cell

D-cell

Coolers and ice chests (food storage, non-electrical)

$50 or less

Tarpaulins (tarps)

Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Tie-down kits

Bungee cords

Ratchet straps

Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand crank, including two-way and weather band)

$750 or less

Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage

Always exempt

Bottled water (unflavored, uncarbonated)

Canned food, including meats, vegetables, fruit, peanut butter, and other nonperishable items

First aid kits

Prescription and non-prescription medications (all RX and most over-the-counter are exempt)

Baby food and formula

Feminine hygiene products

For more information, visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.

