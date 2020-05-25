Staff Report
The disaster preparedness sales tax holiday was approved again for 2020. It begins Friday, May 29, 2020, and extends through Thursday, June 4.
During this period, qualifying items related to disaster preparedness are exempt from sales tax. However, the sales tax holiday does not apply to the rental or repair of any of the qualifying items. Additionally, the sales tax holiday does not apply to sales in a theme park, entertainment complex, public lodging establishment or airport.
The following items will be tax-free at all retailers in the state, starting May 29:
$10 or less
Reusable ice (ice packs)
$20 or less
Any portable self-powered light source (flashlights, lanterns, candles)
$25 or less
Any gas or diesel fuel container, including LP gas and kerosene containers
$30 or less
Batteries, including rechargeable batteries (excluding automobile and boat batteries)
AA and AAA
C-cell
D-cell
Coolers and ice chests (food storage, non-electrical)
$50 or less
Tarpaulins (tarps)
Visqueen, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths and other flexible waterproof sheeting
Ground anchor systems
Tie-down kits
Bungee cords
Ratchet straps
Radios (powered by battery, solar, or hand crank, including two-way and weather band)
$750 or less
Portable generators used to provide light or communications, or to preserve food in the event of a power outage
Always exempt
Bottled water (unflavored, uncarbonated)
Canned food, including meats, vegetables, fruit, peanut butter, and other nonperishable items
First aid kits
Prescription and non-prescription medications (all RX and most over-the-counter are exempt)
Baby food and formula
Feminine hygiene products
For more information, visit floridarevenue.com/disasterprep.
