Ian eyes Florida

SARASOTA — The Saturday night forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center is keeping what is set to become Hurricane Ian with Southwest Florida in its cone - although much farther in the Gulf of Mexico than initial predictions.
The trajectory now has the center of the cone aimed toward the big bend of Florida and — what would be named Hurricane Ian — could strengthen into a "major" hurricane.
A major hurricane is a hurricane of Category 3 or above.
The forecast has it making landfall later in the week - off the shore of Destin, Florida at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Saturday after initially declaring it for 24 counties on Friday.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” he said in making the declaration. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
The governor’s office said it is urging Floridians to prepare.
“By declaring a state of emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare.”
The forecast has it making landfall later in the week — changing from initial predictions of a Monday-Tuesday impact to having the center of the storm still far in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning and the center inland near Tampa on Thursday.
“The AccuWeather tropical forecast team is warning of the possibility that Ian could undergo rapid intensification in the days ahead as it churns northward and the wind shear continues to subside,” AccuWeather forecasted stated Saturday morning. “AccuWeather forecasters said the storm continued to battle wind shear in the area, but that conditions were becoming more conducive for strengthening early Saturday.”
Originally it was to be named Hurricane Hermine, but that name was taken by another storm formed off the coast of Africa.
Officials with Southwest Florida Water Management District noted they are monitoring the storm and "have raised the activation level of the District’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to Level 2," it said in a news release.
"The District is continuing to monitor potential impacts from the storm that could occur throughout its 16-county region. District staff are operating structures based on current and anticipated water levels," it said.
