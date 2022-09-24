Ian eyes Florida

 Skip to main content
SARASOTA — The Saturday night forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center is keeping what is set to become Hurricane Ian with Southwest Florida in its cone - although much farther in the Gulf of Mexico than initial predictions. 

The trajectory now has the center of the cone aimed toward the big bend of Florida and — what would be named Hurricane Ian — could strengthen into a "major" hurricane. 


