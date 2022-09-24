Ian eyes Southwest Florida

SARASOTA — The 11 a.m. forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center is keeping Southwest Florida in its cone but heading north of the area — making landfall Thursday morning north of Tampa.
The trajectory now has the center of the cone aimed toward Sarasota and Charlotte counties and — what would be named Hurricane Ian — could strengthen into a "major" hurricane.
A major hurricane is a hurricane of Category 3 or above.
The forecast has it making landfall later in the week — changing from initial predictions of a Monday-Tuesday impact to having the center of the storm still far in the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday morning and the center inland near Tampa on Thursday.
"The AccuWeather tropical forecast team is warning of the possibility that Ian could undergo rapid intensification in the days ahead as it churns northward and the wind shear continues to subside," AccuWeather forecasted stated Saturday morning. "AccuWeather forecasters said the storm continued to battle wind shear in the area, but that conditions were becoming more conducive for strengthening early Saturday."
SANDBAGS AVAILABLE
Sarasota County will begin sandbag operations from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday for those who want them at three locations:
• South County Fleet, 4571 SR 776/Englewood Road, Venice.
• Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St., Sarasota.
• Twin Lakes Park, 6700 Clark Road, Sarasota.
Shovels and bags will be available on site. The limit is 10 sandbags per vehicle.
Sandbag operations are also planned for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. Changes in weather pattern could impact sandbag operation times.
The city of Venice opens a sandbag station for residents from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Wellfield Park off Pinebrook Road.
These are self-filling stations. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household while supplies last.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties Friday.
“This storm has the potential to strengthen into a major hurricane and we encourage all Floridians to make their preparations,” he said in making the declaration. “We are coordinating with all state and local government partners to track potential impacts of this storm.”
Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties are among the 24 — along with counties from Miami-Dade throughout the central portion of South Florida and up into Polk County, a news release stated.
The 5 p.m. forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center is upgrading the threat of Tropical Depression Nine and its potential impact on Southwest Florida.
Originally it was to be named Hurricane Hermine, but that name was taken by another storm formed off the coast of Africa.
The governor’s office said it is urging Floridians to prepare.
“By declaring a state of emergency, Governor DeSantis is ensuring that state and local governments have ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare.”
Area governments are doing just that.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Charlotte County Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for 5 p.m. on Monday to consider declaring a local state of emergency, according to a Charlotte County news release.
“Charlotte County is a low-lying county and has experienced frequent, heavy rainfall in many areas in the past week,” the news release read. “The ground is saturated and many swales still have standing water (as is normal by design to allow water to percolate into the ground rather than flow into waterways).”
County officials advised that residents in low-lying areas should “prepare for potential rainfall impacts by ensuring any drainage systems are clear of debris.”
“Residents and business owners should inspect their property for debris and store any objects that may become airborne,” it stated. “Locate storm shutters in case you need to cover windows and doors.”
Charlotte County Emergency Management is in daily contact with the state Division of Emergency Management and the National Hurricane Center, according to the news release.
DeSoto County Public Information Officer Sara Walker said officials from the county’s Emergency Management department have been meeting with the Sheriff’s Office and DeSoto County School District to discuss safety plans ahead of the storm.
“We’re putting in place our standard procedures,” Walker said.
The DeSoto County Commissioners have a meeting planned for 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Sarasota County Emergency Manager Ed McCrane suggests planning now for impacts from a potential of Hurricane Ian.
“It’s important to have a gallon of water per person each day,” McCrane said of evacuating or sheltering at home.
If the water doesn’t work due to the storm, having enough on hand will allow residents to still brush their teeth or cook prepackaged food.
“People need a week’s supply of food this year instead of just 72 hours,” he said.
McCrane said residents should check hurricane shutters and supplies this weekend because it “only takes one” bad storm to create heavy damage and other impacts to local neighborhoods and supply chains and grocery stores.
Shelters will likely become a reality — with people from Charlotte and DeSoto counties often using facilities in Sarasota. In 2017, evacuees from as far away as Collier County used schools in North Port to shelter.
“We don’t check IDs at the door,” McCrane said. “However, if a person is bringing a pet to an evacuation center, they need the shot records, any medication, a leash, a crate, supplies and food. All of the evacuation centers in Sarasota County are pet friendly.”
McCrane said, if needed, Sarasota County will set up rally points in Englewood for residents to be bused to an evacuation center in North Port or Taylor Ranch Elementary School, which is hurricane hardened. All North Port schools are hurricane hardened. One will be designated as a special needs evacuation center and others will open if needed.
Before Hurricane Irma in 2017, Charlotte County residents were sent to Atwater Elementary School and Woodland Middle School while others sought shelter at Heron Creek Middle School and North Port High School.
Many homes in the older section of North Port, and along waterways in Englewood and Venice are in evacuation Level A. That designation includes all manufactured homes, RV parks and those who live on the water.
Level A means residents should prepare to evacuate during tropical storm Category 1 with winds of 39 to 95 mph, or worse.
McCrane said anyone planning to evacuate should go early, rather than being caught in traffic.
