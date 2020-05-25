Important phone numbers
During a hurricane, do not use 9-1-1 unless calling regarding a life-threatening emergency.
ELECTRICITY
Florida Power & Light: (to report a power outage) 800-4-OUTAGE
HUMAN SERVICES
Disaster assistance: 2-1-1
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
American Red Cross (Port Charlotte): 941-629-4345
Charlotte County Emergency Management: 941-833-4000
Charlotte County Fire and EMS: 941-833-5600
Charlotte County Public Works: 941-575-3600
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office: 941-639-2101
Englewood Area Fire Control District: 941-474-3311
Englewood Water District: 941-474-3217
Punta Gorda Fire Department: 941-575-5529
Punta Gorda Police Department: 941-639-4111
SARASOTA COUNTY
American Red Cross (Sarasota): 941-379-9300
Catholic Charities 941-355-4680
Senior Friendship Center: 941-493-3065
Evacuation Information: 941-861-5000
Medically Dependent Registry: 941-861-5000
North Port Fire Department: 941-240-8150
North Port Police Department: 941-429-7300
North Port Utilities 24/7 emergency: 941-240-8000
Sarasota County Contact Center: 941-861-5000
(TTY deaf communications: 941-861-1833)
Sarasota County Emergency Management: 941-861-5000
Sarasota County Fire & EMS: 941-861-5000
Sarasota County Sheriff ’s Office: 941-861-5800
SCSO non-emergency assistance: 941-316-1201
Sarasota County Public Works: 941-861-5000
Suncoast Communities Blood Banks: 866-97-blood
Venice City Hall main line – 941-486-2626
Venice Police non-emergency – 941-486-2444
Venice Fire non-emergency – 941-480-3030
Venice Public Works – 941-486-2422
Venice Stormwater Management – 941-882-7410
Venice Utilities emergency line – 941-486-2770
DESOTO COUNTY
American Red Cross (Arcadia): 863-494-2348
Animal Control: 863-993-4855
Arcadia Police Department: 863-993-4660
DeSoto County Sheriff ’s Office: 863-993-4700
DeSoto County Fire & Rescue: 863-993-4842
Emergency Management: 863-993-4831
FEDERAL/STATE AGENCIES
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation: 866-411-2742
Disaster assistance: 800-621-FEMA
File an Insurance Complaint: 877-693-5236 (Out of State 850-413-3089)
Florida Department of Elder Affairs: 800-963-5337, 850-414-2000
Florida Department of Financial Services: 877-693-5236
Florida Division of Emergency Management: 850-413-9969, TTY 800-226-4329
Florida Office of Insurance Regulation: 850-413-3140
Florida Power & Light: 941-639-1106
National Flood Insurance Program: 888-379-9531
Small Business Administration: 941-743-6179
