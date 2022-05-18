Important phone numbers

During a hurricane, do not use 9-1-1 unless calling regarding a life-threatening emergency.

ELECTRICITY

Florida Power & Light: (to report a power outage) 800-4-OUTAGE

HUMAN SERVICES

Disaster assistance: 2-1-1

CHARLOTTE COUNTY

American Red Cross (Port Charlotte): 941-629-4345

Charlotte County Emergency Management: 941-833-4000

Charlotte County Fire and EMS: 941-833-5600

Charlotte County Public Works: 941-575-3600

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office: 941-639-2101

Englewood Area Fire Control District: 941-474-3311

Englewood Water District: 941-474-3217

Punta Gorda Fire Department: 941-575-5529

Punta Gorda Police Department: 941-639-4111

SARASOTA COUNTY

American Red Cross (Sarasota): 941-379-9300

Catholic Charities 941-355-4680

Senior Friendship Center: 941-493-3065  

Evacuation Information: 941-861-5000

Medically Dependent Registry: 941-861-5000

North Port Fire Department: 941-240-8150

North Port Police Department: 941-429-7300

North Port Utilities 24/7 emergency: 941-240-8000

Sarasota County Contact Center: 941-861-5000

(TTY deaf communications: 941-861-1833)

Sarasota County Emergency Management: 941-861-5000

Sarasota County Fire & EMS: 941-861-5000


Sarasota County Sheriff ’s Office: 941-861-5800

SCSO non-emergency assistance: 941-316-1201

Sarasota County Public Works: 941-861-5000

Suncoast Communities Blood Banks: 866-97-blood 

Venice City Hall main line – 941-486-2626

Venice Police non-emergency – 941-486-2444

Venice Fire non-emergency – 941-480-3030

Venice Public Works – 941-486-2422

Venice Stormwater Management – 941-882-7410

Venice Utilities emergency line – 941-486-2770

DESOTO COUNTY

American Red Cross (Arcadia): 863-494-2348

Animal Control: 863-993-4855

Arcadia Police Department: 863-993-4660

DeSoto County Sheriff ’s Office: 863-993-4700

DeSoto County Fire & Rescue: 863-993-4842

Emergency Management: 863-993-4831

FEDERAL/STATE AGENCIES

Citizens Property Insurance Corporation: 866-411-2742

Disaster assistance: 800-621-FEMA

File an Insurance Complaint: 877-693-5236 (Out of State 850-413-3089)

Florida Department of Elder Affairs: 800-963-5337, 850-414-2000

Florida Department of Financial Services: 877-693-5236

Florida Division of Emergency Management: 850-413-9969, TTY 800-226-4329

Florida Office of Insurance Regulation: 850-413-3140

Florida Power & Light: 941-639-1106

National Flood Insurance Program: 888-379-9531

Small Business Administration: 941-743-6179

 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments