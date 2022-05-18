Florida Power & Light urges Floridians to be prepared and be aware of potential electrical hazards at all times, especially before, during and after severe weather. Keep your family safe during hurricane season.
Before a storm
• Before storm season begins on June 1, have your trees properly trimmed to minimize their potential impact on your home and neighborhood. Make sure debris is cleared prior to a hurricane warning announcement, when trash pickup is suspended.
• Do not attempt to trim any vegetation growing on or near any overhead power lines. Only specially trained line-clearing professionals should work around power lines. Hire a contractor qualified to trim vegetation around power lines.
• If someone in your home is dependent on electric-powered, life-sustaining medical equipment, review your family emergency plan for backup power or make arrangements to relocate when a storm warning is issued.
• Install an approved hurricane shutter system over windows and doors or use alternate coverings such as plywood.
• Keep your family or business safe with a plan that includes evacuation routes, special medical needs, important phone numbers and supplies. Keep a copy of your utility bills.
Preparing for an approaching storm
• Before lowering a TV antenna or taking down a satellite dish, make sure to turn off and unplug the TV, and avoid power lines.
• Turn off all swimming pool pumps and filters. Wrap them in waterproof materials.
• Turn your refrigerator and freezer to their coldest settings ahead of time to keep food fresh longer in the event of a power outage.
• Turn off and unplug any unnecessary electrical equipment.
• When working on a ladder, look up and note the location of power lines before you begin. Be sure that ladders or scaffolds are far enough away so that you — and the ends of the tools you’re using — don’t come within 10 feet of power lines.
After the storm
• Stay away from standing water and debris, which could potentially conceal a live wire.
• Don’t venture out in the dark, because you might not see a downed power line that could be energized and dangerous.
• Watch for downed power lines. Call 911 or FPL at 1-800-4OUTAGE to report fallen power lines that present a clear and imminent danger to you or others. Do not attempt to touch any power lines. Keep your family and pets away from them.
• If your roof or windows leak, water in your walls and ceiling may come into contact with electrical wiring. Immediately turn off your circuit breakers, disconnect all electrical appliances that are still plugged in, and turn off all wall switches. Remember, never stand in water while operating switches or unplugging any electrical device.
Dealing with outages
When outages occur, FPL crews work to restore power as soon as it is safe to begin. Crews provide their best estimates as to when service will be restored.
As soon as FPL detects an outage or a customer reports an outage, we deploy a restoration specialist to conduct a situation assessment. This helps the company assign the right resources, workers and materials to each restoration effort and provide customers an estimate of when repairs will be finished and when power is restored in their area.
During large outages, FPL follows an overall plan that calls for restoring power to the greatest number of customers safely and as quickly as possible.
Power restoration
After a strong storm or hurricane, FPL’s restoration process is as follows:
• Restore power plants and affected transmission lines and substations, which are essential to providing any electric service.
• Restore power to electrical lines and equipment that serve critical facilities, such as hospitals, police/fire stations, water treatment plants and emergency broadcast centers.
• Return service to the largest number of customers in the shortest amount of time — including service to the main thoroughfares that host supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and other needed community services.
• Repair the infrastructure serving smaller groups and neighborhoods, converging on the hardest-hit areas until every customer is restored.
If a storm strikes, FPL will provide updated restoration time estimates and other progress reports on its website (FPL.com/storm), Twitter (twitter.com/insideFPL), Facebook (facebook.com/ FPLconnect), YouTube (youtube.com/FPL), FPL’s blog (FPLblog.com) and FPL’s Power Tracker (FPL.com/powertracker).
For more information, visit these websites: NextEraEnergy. com, FPL.com, or NextEraEnergyResources.com.
