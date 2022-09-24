Pack a disaster supply kit for your pet that includes: proper ID (including immunization records and a photo), ample supply of food, ample supply of bottled water, medications, muzzle, collar and leash. It’s also a good idea to pack a roll of paper towels and plastic bags for cleanup and waste removal.
Pack a disaster supply kit for your pet that includes: proper ID (including immunization records and a photo), ample supply of food, ample supply of bottled water, medications, muzzle, collar and leash. It’s also a good idea to pack a roll of paper towels and plastic bags for cleanup and waste removal.
PHOTO PROVIDED
Experts recommend that pet owners have their dogs and cats microchipped before a hurricane hits.
Shutterstock
If you don’t have a current photograph of your pet, take one.
Shutterstock
Pack a disaster supply kit for your pet that includes: proper ID (including immunization records and a photo), ample supply of food, water, medications, collar and leash.
CHARLOTTE HARBOR - Make sure pets are safe and well taken care of during emergencies such as hurricanes.
• Make sure pets are vaccinated. Pet shelters will require proof of vaccinations.
• If you don’t have a current photograph of your pet, take one.
• Each animal should have a properly sized pet carrier. Carriers should be large enough for the animal to stand and turn around.
• Pack a disaster supply kit for your pet that includes: proper ID (including immunization records and a photo), ample supply of food, ample supply of bottled water, medications, muzzle, collar and leash. It’s also a good idea to pack a roll of paper towels and plastic bags for cleanup and waste removal.
• Include your pet in your evacuation strategy. Know which shelters allow pets. Other possible refuges for your pet are veterinary clinics, boarding facilities and friends’ or relatives’ homes.
• If a storm is imminent, bring pets indoors well in advance. Remain calm and reassure them frequently. Put them in a carrier.
• If your animals suffer from storm or separation anxiety, ask your veterinarian for advice on how to keep them calm.
• As an alternative, ask your veterinarian if s/he provides emergency care for pets following disasters.
• Obtain the numbers to several veterinarians outside your immediate area in the event your own veterinarian’s office has to close because of the emergency.
• Contact a friendly neighbor and make a reciprocal agreement to take charge of each other’s pets in the event of an emergency when one of you is not home. Exchange cellphone numbers if you both have them, and make sure both of you know the location of your pet emergency kits.
• Make a list of all phone numbers for your emergency kit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.