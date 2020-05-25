Staff Report
A large number of area residents have boats.
When hurricane season comes around, most people are focused on securing their homes but they shouldn’t forget their boats.
People who live on boats should not stay aboard. Winds during any hurricane can exceed 100 mph, and tornadoes are often associated with these storms.
HOW TO SECURE
When it comes to the trailerable boats, some people just use the webbing that is attached to the winch and a small strap at the stern. Consider finding a few large ratchet straps and place one across the stern in front of the engine and one midship. Attach the hooks to each side of the trailer and cinch down.
Some people have tie-down points in the side of the yard that they use to attach.
You also can drive temporary tie-down stakes into the ground in a pinch. Just be sure to check with FP&L, the phone company or other utilities to make sure you don’t accidentally drive them into buried cables or piping.
DRY DOCK
Dry stack storage facilities built in recent years should be sturdy enough to handle winds up to 140 mph. Facility operators will have gear on hand to properly secure your vessel.
One of the worse ways to secure your boat is on a lift or davits.
Pilings can snap, causing the vessel to fall into the water or puncture your vessel’s hull with the lower portion of the piling. If one side of the lift fails, you run the risk of your vessel getting wedged against the pilings.
CANAL LIVING
If you live on a narrow canal with few boats, talk with nearby homeowners to see if it is OK to tie off to pilings at their docks.
Tie your vessel to deadman anchors in the ground if they are available.
Make sure all securing points are strong as well as chafe and corrosion free.
When running lines to pilings, try to use a system that will rise and fall with the vessel.
Try not to put your lines around palm trees, as they tend to get blown over because they do not have a large root system.
If need be, you can put anchors out into the canal and use those to help keep your vessel off the dock and more toward the center of the canal. Do this before you evacuate the area, as some boats may need to pass by your dock. Leave enough slack in the lines for the vessel to rise and fall with the tidal surge.
AVOID CHAFING
Make sure you have chafing gear in place for any vessel that is not on a trailer. As the lines get stressed and or rub on the vessel, they heat up and will cause the line to start to break down and break.
Avoid putting knots in any of your lines, as it will be one of the areas that is affected by stress and heat.
Some boaters keep their boats at anchor. Your boat may be able to ride out a storm if you prepare for it properly. You will want to fan out three anchors leading to a swivel that is then secured to your vessel via the anchor rope.
Some people tie onto mooring balls. Talk to the folks in charge of them to find out what they are made of and what they are rated for. Not all mooring systems are created equal.
BOATER RESPONSIBILITY
Ultimately, you are responsible for your vessel if it breaks free.
A boat drifting around during a storm can damage docks, boats or bridges, and if they leak fuel or oil, the wildlife in and around the water can be affected.
Keep all records, including insurance papers, recent photos of the vessel, registration, equipment inventory and agreements, with your other important documents in a secure, waterproof container.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.