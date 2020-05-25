Staff Report
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Department of Labor, 68 percent of small-business owners do not have a written disaster recovery plan.
Here’s what happens after a natural disaster to businesses without a plan.
According to information provided by Sarasota County Government, all businesses should have a disaster plan to communicate with employees, local authorities, customers and others during and after a disaster.
Follow these guidelines to prepare your place of work:
• Provide employees with information on when, if and how to report to work following an emergency.
• Set up a telephone call tree, a password-protected page on the company website, an email alert or a call-in voice recording to communicate with employees.
• Store valuable information in fire/waterproof containers, off-site and away from the storm’s path.
• Evaluate your insurance coverage to ensure it will allow your business to fully recover after a storm. Keep your policy in a location off-site.
• Maintain a video or pictures of your office/equipment prior to a disaster.
• Stockpile spare parts and alternative power supplies.
• Locate alternate work sites and moving companies.
• Ensure that there are written procedures in place, lists of customers, vendors, inventory, calendars and schedules; and that this information and location is shared with other employees who will be needed to get the business back in operation.
• Unplug equipment during major storms.
• Encourage employees to have a workplace survival kit.
• Complete a business disaster recovery plan. You can find a sample business emergency plan at ready.gov/business or FloridaDisaster.org.
