It’s not just the windows; the garage doors and front entry doors need to be hardened or protected by shutters. Hurricane research studies have shown that, on average, homes built under the 2002 Florida Building Code sustained less damage and, when paired with shutters, may be safe to stay in during a major storm, as long as they are not in an evacuation area. Homes built between 1994 and 2001 under the Standard Building Code sustained more damage and homes built before 1994 fared even worse.
Make sure your home is secure. If you stay, go into a windowless room when the storm hits.
Mobile home residents should not attempt to ride out a storm in their residence. Hurricane Charley destroyed many mobile home parks in Southwest Florida.
Hurricane research studies have shown that, on average, homes built under the 2002 Florida Building Code sustained less damage and, when paired with shutters, may be safe to stay in during a major storm, as long as they are not in an evacuation area.
Homes built between 1994 and 2001 under the Standard Building Code sustained more damage and homes built before 1994 fared even worse.
Before storm season begins, take the following steps to protect your home:
• Secure loose rain gutters and downspouts, and clear clogged areas or debris.
• Secure and reinforce your roof, windows and doors, including garage doors.
• Consider building a FEMA safe room designed for protection from high winds and flood waters.
• Learn how and when to turn off gas, water and electricity.
Mobile or manufactured homes
Mobile homes are unsafe shelter in high winds no matter how well fastened to the ground. Take precautions to ensure that your mobile home is properly secured to reduce possible damage to your home and your neighbor’s property.
• Check tie-downs annually. Make sure straps are tight, properly aligned and not on an angle.
• Verify that ground anchors and stabilizer plates have been installed properly.
• Be sure support piers are in contact with the frame.
• Replace straps or ground anchors that show signs of corrosion or damage.
For detailed information or to verify a contractor’s license, call the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Bureau of Mobile Home and Recreational Vehicle Construction at 850-617-3004.
