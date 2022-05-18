• Park your vehicle in a closed garage. If you do not have a garage or have a second vehicle that won’t fit in the garage, park it tightly against the garage door or as close to the house as possible.

• Fill up the gas tank before the storm.

• Keep a cellphone charger for the car handy. With no electricity, you can charge your cellphone this way.

• Keep a toolbox in the trunk.

• Have several cans of tire sealant available, as nails will be on the roads.

• Do not drive through flooded roads.

• Do not run the vehicle in the garage.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments