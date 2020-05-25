If you cannot drive to a general population evacuation center (aka shelter), Sarasota County will provide bus transportation for you and your pets (along with a limited amount of supplies) to and from a center.

This program is activated only when Sarasota County has a declared county emergency, an activation is ordered and evacuation centers are opened. Transportation will be offered at designated rally points throughout the county.

Keep in mind:

• Transport will be provided by Sarasota County Area Transit and school district buses.

• Space on buses will be limited.

• Baggage is limited to two carry-on sized bags per person that can be stored under a seat or held in lap.

• Pets must be in a crate or carrier, and you must bring all pet supplies.

• Passengers cannot specify what shelter they will be transported to.

• All transportation will cease when landfall is expected within eight hours.

