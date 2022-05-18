Local emergency management directors advise people to have a plan as early as the beginning of hurricane season, which is June 1.
Residents should not wait until one or two days before the storm to decide. Know what you’re going to do if you have to evacuate or stay home. Don’t wait until the storm is coming through.
Anyone who is under an evacuation order should definitely leave their homes.
Who else should evacuate? Officials recommend evacuation for people who live outside evacuation zones but are in mobile homes, manufactured homes, recreational vehicles or boats. Those who live in older homes that are unable to withstand hurricane-force winds also should evacuate.
In most cases homes built after 2002 and have hurricane shutters are relatively safe, Sarasota County Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane has said. It’s not just the windows; the garage doors and front entry doors need to be hardened or protected by shutters.
Anyone who needs help getting to a special needs or regular evacuation center must register to be provided transportation. Check your county’s emergency management website for more information.
Shelter in place
Services provided at area evacuation centers are limited, so be sure to have a backup plan.
Because Charlotte County has low elevation, the American Red Cross will not open any shelters in the county. That means general population and special needs evacuation centers operated by county staff fill up quickly. During Hurricane Irma many Charlotte County residents sought shelter in Sarasota County, which had more options.
Evacuation centers are a last resort, and you need to bring your own supplies, McCrane said.
Residents should note that the evacuation centers don’t have blankets, pillows or hot meals like they might find in a Red Cross shelter.
McCrane says people wanting to stay in the area should shelter with friends or family who have newer houses built to withstand hurricane-force winds.
Those riding out the storm at their own residences should make sure their homes are as secure as possible.
They should have a safe room in the home in case things go bad, McCrane said. Pick out a safe room like a closet or a bathroom, a bedroom with very few windows.
Leave the area
Those leaving town should make arrangements ahead of time and know where they are going. Gas up the car and bring plenty of cash.
Consider that evacuation routes can get clogged with bumper-to-bumper traffic and gas can be difficult to find, especially if you wait until the last minute.
Also note that hotels outside the projected path of the hurricane fill up quickly.
Officials say they learned a lesson from Hurricane Irma. It’s best to leave early because gas stations run out of fuel. If you are going to evacuate, do it earlier than you would normally think to do so. That prevents getting stranded.
