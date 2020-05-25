Various weather and news apps on your electronic devices can keep you informed about dangerous weather conditions There also are Wireless Emergency Alerts that can be broadcast by the Commercial Mobile Alert System:
Imminent threat alerts typically are issued by the National Weather Service; these would include tornado, flash flooding, ice storm and blizzard warnings. WEA messages may look like a text, or appear over your home screen.
• The alert message will include a unique ringtone and vibration.
• You will never be charged for WEA messages.
• Emergency alerts will not interrupt any calls or downloads in progress. If you’re on the phone when the alert goes out, you’ll get the message when you end your call.
• You need not have GPS or any other special features turned on to receive the alerts.
• The system does not identify your location or phone number — it simply sends the message to all devices in a given area.
• If you’re on the road and enter an area with an active warning, you’ll receive a WEA message as soon as you come within range of one of the affected cell towers. Check with your service provider to find out if your phone is WEA-capable.
Other local options: ALERT CHARLOTTE Emergency Alert Program: Get alerted about emergencies by signing up for Alert Charlotte. This system provides you with critical information quickly such as severe weather, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods. www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/emergencymgmt/Pages/Alert-Charlotte.aspx
