Storm officially named Ian, tracking still toward Southwest Florida

Hurricane Ian, if it comes to fruition, is forecasted to head toward Southwest Florida. Very preliminary predictions have it making landfall between Charlotte and Sarasota counties, although the cone of it ranges hundreds of miles in distance.
CHARLOTTE HARBOR - The 11 p.m. forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center noted the new name for a tropical storm is Ian.
It is likely to become a major hurricane.
But it is considered likely to be a major hurricane - perhaps a Category 3 or stronger.
It is impacting Aruba and Curacao, according to the National Hurricane Center.
"The depression is expected to approach Jamaica and the Cayman islands as an intensifying tropical storm," it said.
It's bringing a hurricane warning to Cayman Islands and Jamaica for Monday, according to the National Hurricane Service.
It could start impacting Southwest Florida early next week, the forecast said.
"Heavy rains begin as early as Monday," it said. "Limited flash and urban flooding is possible with this rainfall."
