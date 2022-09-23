Storm upgraded; could be 'major' hurricane aimed toward Charlotte Harbor

CHARLOTTE HARBOR - The 11 a.m. forecast from the National Weather Service and National Hurricane Center is upgrading the threat of Tropical Depression Nine and its potential impact on Southwest Florida.
It now has the cone aimed directly at Charlotte County and - what would be named Hurricane Hermine - could strengthen into a "major" hurricane.
A major hurricane is a hurricane of Category 3 or above.
"Early next week, the system is forecast to move near or over western Cuba as a strengthening hurricane and then approach the Florida peninsula at or near major hurricane strength, with the potential for significant impacts from storm surge, hurricane-force winds and heavy rainfall," the National Hurricane Center stated with its 11 a.m. update.
"While it is too soon to determine the exact magnitude and location of these impacts, residents in Cuba, the Florida Keys, and the Florida peninsula should ensure they have their hurricane plan in place and closely monitor forecast updates through the weekend," it stated.
It is currently known as Tropical Depression Nine and is impacting Aruba and Curacao, according to the National Hurricane Center.
"The depression is expected to approach Jamaica and the Cayman islands as an intensifying tropical storm," it said.
The "cone" of the prediction shows the storm striking the area early Monday, although it is a forecast that is still an ultimately unknown.
Florida officials have already taken note of the storm.
Florida Division of Emergency Management officials are among those paying attention, it said in a news release.
“The Division is working closely with our federal, state and local partners to ensure we are prepared to provide assistance to impacted areas if Tropical Depression Nine makes landfall in Florida next week,” FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie. “It is critical that Floridians remain vigilant and prepared – it only takes one storm to cause costly or irreversible damage to your home or business.”
