When it comes to hurricane evacuation, island residents’ most critical decision isn’t if, but when.
Charlotte, Lee and Sarasota counties can order evacuations from barrier islands with the approach of a Category 1 or stronger hurricane, usually within 24 hours of expected landfall.
That order can be issued 48 hours before anticipated landfall for Palm Island, which is accessible only by boat.
But ultimately, evacuation is a personal decision for each resident.
TIMING IS EVERYTHING
The decision to stay or go has to be made much earlier for islanders because their avenues for escape are more restricted. Without question, they are going to be the first to be evacuated.
They have to have an evacuation plan and know when they need to go and where they are going.
Responsibility for making that decision is clearly spelled out in the Thornton Key and Palm, Don Pedro, and Knight Islands community plan.
It is the jurisdictional county’s responsibility to notify residents of a mandatory evacuation.
Hurricane evacuation procedures have been outlined by the three primary island advisory groups — Manasota Key; Thornton Key/Palm/Don Pedro/Knight islands; and Gasparilla Island.
BE PREPARED FOR ANYTHING
Residents need to stay informed about notifications, evacuations, re-entry, and power shortages.
• Notification: Residents are encouraged to have a weather radio and stay abreast of a storm’s approach because evacuation alerts will be issued via radio and television.
Public service officials also will notify residents either by public address system, phone or by going door-to-door.
• Evacuation: An evacuation order is issued for the barrier islands for an anticipated Category 1 or stronger storm, usually approximately 24 hours before the expected landfall.
That order can be issued 48 hours ahead of time, in some cases.
On Thornton Key, it’s a good idea to leave when Charlotte County Fire and EMS officials at Station 10 start moving equipment off the island.
• Routes: During an evacuation, all bridges — Tom Adams, Kosinski, Anne Merry, Boca Grande Causeway — become one way for eastbound traffic only.
No one will be allowed to come onto the islands.
Once off the islands, sheriff’s deputies will be stationed at pivotal intersections to direct traffic out of the area.
Once evacuation is ordered, drawbridges will be locked in place to accommodate vehicular traffic.
DON’T MISS THE BOAT
• Palm Island: Private boats and Palm Island Transit’s ferry are the only ways on and off the island. So, be prepared to wait since it takes more than 30 minutes for the small ferry to make a roundtrip.
Also, deteriorating wind and water conditions will, at some point, shut the ferry down. If you hear a distinct signal tone from the Station 10 siren, the ferry has shut down — and you’ve missed the boat.
• Re-entry: Manasota Key and Gasparilla Island have “phased re-entries.” First-phase entry is by emergency officials to sweep for injuries, rescues and hazards, and assess damage. Next in are utility company workers.
The third phase is an escorted entry with residents allowed to check on homes and retrieve valuables.
Entry requires valid identification such as a driver license, utility bill, tax bill or other papers that show name and address. Passes are issued to residents for future re-entry. On Palm Island and other smaller keys, there is no re-entry plan. Residents return to their homes when the ferry starts running again or by private boat.
However, they are urged to wait until Charlotte County Fire and EMS officials have swept the islands.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.