Staff Report
Editor’s note: This is an abbreviated account of the damage done by Hurricane Charley in 2004. A previous version of this story ran in the Charlotte Sun on Aug. 14, 2004, the day after Charley made landfall.
Punta Gorda, Port Charlotte and Arcadia took the brunt of Hurricane Charley’s Category 4 blast Aug. 13, 2004.
Three hospitals sustained major damage to roofs, windows and upper floors. Half of Charlotte County’s fire stations were lost, hundreds if not thousands lost their homes and dozens of businesses were leveled.
The eye of the hurricane wobbled throughout the day before barreling straight up Charlotte Harbor and following U.S. 17 to Arcadia, battering hundreds of buildings in its wake and leaving thousands homeless.
Charley would rival the long-remembered storm Hurricane Donna for its viciousness and impact on the region.
The hurricane marched up the harbor, destroying dozens of mobile home parks, killing several people and injuring hundreds.
Winds in Charlotte County reached 140 to 145, with even higher gusts.
In DeSoto County, large portions of downtown Arcadia were leveled as the hurricane rode a path up U.S. Highway 17.
The Turner Center, which was housing more than 1,200 evacuees as a storm shelter, lost its roof.
The eye of the storm crossed U.S. Highway 41 at Harborview Road in Port Charlotte at about 4:42 p.m. The five-mile-wide eye end – with vicious winds – returned at 4:51 p.m.
The expected 15 feet of storm surge never materialized, but the winds did the damage.
Mobile home parks at Burnt Store Road and U.S. Highway 41 were reportedly flattened. Similar reports were made along Kings Highway.
Along Edgewater Drive, the storm damaged nearly every home and brought down nearly every power line.
Along U.S. Highway 41, little was recognizable, as dozens of businesses had roof and storefront damage. Nearly 75% of the signs directing people to stores were wiped away, most notably Target and Books-A-Million.
Traffic signals and signs and downed trees were road hazards into the night.
Hundreds of people were out on the road Friday night to see how their neighbors fared.
Florida Gov. Jeb Bush visited the area Aug. 14 and estimated the potential damage could reach $15 billion.
President George W. Bush signed a federal disaster declaration before the worst of the damage had been done.
