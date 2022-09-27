Hurricane Ian

Evacuation center personnel start to work Tuesday morning at a center in North Port as Hurricane Ian approaches the region. 

 SUN PHOTO BY ELAINE ALLEN-EMRICH

BABCOCK RANCH - Charlotte County opened Babcock School Field House as another shelter.

It is located in Babcock Ranch at 43301 Cypress Parkway, Punta Gorda, in the southeast part of the county.


