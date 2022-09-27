BABCOCK RANCH - Charlotte County opened Babcock School Field House as another shelter.
It is located in Babcock Ranch at 43301 Cypress Parkway, Punta Gorda, in the southeast part of the county.
Tropical storm winds will arrive between Tuesday night.
"Leave now if you are going to a shelter," the county said in a news release. "Evacuations have been ordered for anyone in Zone A-Red, Zone B-Orange, as well as residents in any zone living in mobile and manufactured homes. It is advised you stay with friends and family members who live outside of evacuation areas or flood zones, in a well-constructed home. If you have no place to go, shelters are refuges of last resort."
There are five shelter locations open in Charlotte County.
• Kingsway Elementary School, 23300 Quasar Boulevard., Port Charlotte
• Liberty Elementary School, 370 Atwater St., Port Charlotte
• Neil Armstrong Elementary School, 22100 Breezeswept Ave., Port Charlotte
• Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center 23400 Harold Ave., Port Charlotte
• Babcock School Field House, 43301 Cypress Parkway, Punta Gorda
Evacuation orders have been sent out by Charlotte County Emergency Management for residents of Zone A - Red and Zone B - Orange. It includes barrier island residents at Don Pedro Island, Knight Island/Palm Island, Little Gasparilla Island, Gasparilla Island and Manasota Key, it said
It also includes mobile home, trailer and RV residents, it said.
Sarasota County Schools is opening many of its schools to be used as emergency shelters, including:
• Atwater Elementary School 4701 Huntsville Ave., North Port
• Woodland Middle School 2700 Panacea Blvd., North Port
• Taylor Ranch Elementary 2500 Taylor Ranch Trail, Venice
• Heron Creek Middle School 6501 W. Price Blvd., North Port
• North Port High School 6400 West Price Blvd., North Port
