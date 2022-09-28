 Skip to main content
HURRICANE IAN

Charlotte County suspends emergency services for duration of storm

Hurricane Ian aimed at Charlotte, Sarasota counties

Tropical Weather Florida

This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 4:26 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Ian over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.

 NOAA via AP

PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County and Punta Gorda city officials have announced that emergency services will be suspended during the duration of the storm.

Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and exercise caution.


