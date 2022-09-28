Charlotte County suspends emergency services for duration of storm

This GOES-East GeoCcolor satellite image taken at 4:26 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, and provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Ian over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Ian tore into western Cuba as a major hurricane Tuesday and left 1 million people without electricity, then churned on a collision course with Florida over warm Gulf waters amid expectations it would strengthen into a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
PUNTA GORDA - Charlotte County and Punta Gorda city officials have announced that emergency services will be suspended during the duration of the storm.
Residents are encouraged to shelter in place and exercise caution.
Charlotte County issued a news release Wednesday, stating that Sheriff's Office deputies and first responders for Punta Gorda will suspend calls for service during "hazardous weather conditions."
"Local winds from Hurricane Ian have reached sustained tropical storm speeds," the release read. "All residents should now shelter in place and stay off the roads until we are no longer experiencing hazardous conditions."
The Punta Gorda Police Department issued its own statement, clarifying that emergency services would be suspended once the area saw sustained winds "in excess of 45 miles per hour or higher."
"Once it is safe to resume emergency response calls will be answered in order of priority," the PGPD release said. "There may be serious delays in response even after the storm has passed depending on damage, road blockage, and flood waters."
911 will still receive calls during this time, and calls will be triaged for response as soon as weather conditions permit.
DeSoto County is currently measuring sustained wind speeds of 20 miles per hour as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
First responders in DeSoto County will also suspend operations after 45 mph winds are detected, according to county spokeswoman Sara Walker.
"Since the storm is so large, this could be six or more hours that first responders will not be able to help," Walker wrote in an email.
The Turner Center in Arcadia is open as a shelter. A Special Needs Shelter is also being operated at the South Florida State College campus.
DeSoto County residents can contact 863-993-4851 for further questions.
Charlotte County recommends for those sheltering in place:
• Select a small, interior room, with no or few windows.
• Close and lock all windows and exterior doors.
• Turn off all fans and air conditioning systems.
• Bring your pets inside, and do not allow pets to go outside until the danger has passed.
• Fill your bathtub with water to clean and flush toilets.
• It is ideal to have a hard-wired telephone in the room you select. Call your emergency contact and have the phone available if you need to report a life-threatening condition. --Cellular telephone equipment may be overwhelmed or damaged during an emergency.
• Keep listening to your radio or television until you are told all is safe or you are told to evacuate.
For Hurricane Ian information, local residents can call the Charlotte County Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.